Beach Sandy will Make a Splash in the pre Oscars Beverly Hills event with DPA and Fashion Drug
Beach Sandy Sand Remover Brush: The Ultimate Solution for Keeping Celebrity Gear Sand-Free
It’s an honor for Beach Sandy to contribute to the glamour of award season while promoting sustainability for healthy oceans.”HONOLULU, HI, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beach Sandy, the mission-based lifestyle brand committed to sustainable beach products, is making waves in Hollywood. As the award season approaches, celebrities will be introduced to this simple must have beach sand remover brush. It’s been a hit year after year in Tinseltown.
— Sujata Eyrick
The Fashion Drug by Anahit boutique will open its door to 2024 Oscars nominees in a special event produced by Nathalie Dubois DPA and introduce wonderful products including the Beach Sandy sand remover in a gift bag.
Beach Sandy, known for its commitment to sustainability, will participate in this event. Their sand remover brush kit caught the attention of Nathalie Dubois, who appreciates its practicality. After all, who hasn’t battled sand at the beach?
Beach Sandy’s mission revolves around providing products made from sustainable components, enhancing the precious time spent at the beach with family and friends. They deeply care about the global health of shared beaches and coastlines, actively addressing plastic pollution in our oceans. Beach Sandy supports Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii, a non-profit organization that inspires local communities to care for their coastlines through beach cleanups and educational initiatives. Beach Sandy encourages everyone to take small steps toward protecting our planet and environment.
Why the Beach Sandy Sand Remover?
1. Effortless Sand Removal: Whether it’s a beach photoshoot or a relaxing day by the ocean, sand inevitably finds its way onto shoes, homes, and cars. The Beach Sandy Sand Remover Brush Kit makes sand removal quick and easy, leaving no trace behind. Perfect for any beach outing. Sand free feet, gear, surf boards, beach chairs, toys and just about anything that hits the sand!
2. Sustainable Design: At Beach Sandy, we believe in doing our part for the environment. Each component of our brush kit is designed with sustainability in mind. Clean up and leave no residue behind and no chemicals on your skin.
3. Celebrity-Approved: Nathalie Dubois, President and CEO of DPA (the renowned producer of star-studded events), handpicked the Beach Sandy Sand Remover Brush for this DPA pre Oscar’s celebration with Fashion Drug by Anahit ,Beverly Hills. Dubois, known for her discerning taste, recognizes the importance of keeping gear sand free.
4. Beach Sandy Local Commitment: Based in Honolulu Beach and New York, Beach Sandy supports Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii, a grassroots nonprofit organization driven by passionate volunteers. Their mission? To inspire communities to care for coastlines and create a world of clean beaches and healthy shores.
The event runs March 7th, 8th from 11am to 5pm, and on the 9th from 11am to 3pm, and is located at 9633 Brighton Way, in Beverly Hills.
About Beach Sandy and Sujata Eyrick: a designer and nature lover, she draws inspiration from her beach explorations across various stunning locations. From the Hamptons to the Hawaiian Islands, she believes in the therapeutic power of sea air, the calming effect of waves crashing, and the science of “blue mind.” Beach Sandy encourages everyone to take small steps toward protecting our planet and environment. Our products are more than just accessories; they’re a statement of our commitment to clean seas and coastlines.
Quotes from Sujata Eyrick, Founder of Beach Sandy:
“Our mission is simple: ‘Just do one thing’ to make a positive impact on our environment..” Let’s keep our coastlines pristine together.” “We’re thrilled to be part of “the DPA and Fashion Drug pre Oscar’s celebration.
*This event is not affiliated or official with the OSCARS® Awards, or ABC
Beach Sandy sand free double sided sand remover brush