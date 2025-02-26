Delaware Division of the Arts Opens 14th Annual State Employee Art Exhibition

Celebrating Employee Creativity and Encouraging Connection and Innovation

Dover, Del. (February 26, 2025) – The Delaware Division of the Arts is proud to host the 14th Annual Delaware State Employee Art Exhibition, showcasing the artistic talents of state employees and their immediate family members. The free exhibition will be open to the public from February 25 – March 21, 2025, at the Arts Center/Gallery at Delaware State University in Dover.

This year, 209 State of Delaware employees and their family members submitted artwork to compete for awards and cash prizes. Categories include Adult (Amateur, Intermediate, and Professional), Teen, and Youth, with winners receiving monetary awards ranging from $50 to $400. A Best of Show and People’s Choice Awards will also be presented.

Beyond recognizing artistic talent, the exhibition underscores the importance of creativity in the workplace and its role in fostering innovation across state agencies. “Creativity is at the heart of innovation, and Delaware state employees embody that every day—whether through problem-solving, collaboration, or finding new ways to serve the people of Delaware,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “This exhibition reminds us that the arts are woven into the fabric of who we are and that the ingenuity that drives artistic expression also fuels our innovative work across state government.”

By providing state employees an outlet for creative expression, the exhibition highlights the significance of recognizing and nurturing talent in and out of the workplace. Studies have shown that engaging in the arts enhances problem-solving skills, boosts morale, and fosters an environment of innovation. “Art is an integral part of our daily lives. It inspires, connects, and enriches our communities, often in ways we may not even realize,” said Delaware Division of the Arts Director Jessica Ball. “This exhibition is a powerful reminder that the arts and creativity thrive within our state agencies, reflecting the diverse talents and passions of our employees.”

Visitors are invited to join Division and Arts Center/Gallery staff for a special, celebration event and awards ceremony on Sunday, March 9, from 12-4 p.m. Gallery visitors will be able to view the exhibition, congratulate the winners, and enjoy light refreshments, activities, and giveaways.

Exhibition Hours:

Monday: Closed to the public

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturdays, March 1 and March 8: 12 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 9: 12 – 4 p.m.

Full visitor information can be found here.

Sponsored by the National Arts Program in support and cooperation with the State of Delaware and the Delaware Division of the Arts, the exhibit is judged by professional artists and visual art professionals. The Delaware State Employee Art Exhibition is designed to give artists at all skill levels a unique opportunity to exhibit their creative work and to compete for cash prizes.

Participants must be a current employee, or immediate family member of a current employee of the State of Delaware. All entries must be the original work of the applicant and completed within the last three years.

###

