WellTrans and Bambi Integration Implemented to Optimize NEMT

NEMT Partnership Streamlines Trip Management for Transportation Providers in WellTrans's Network

This new integration with Bambi allows our provider partners to seamlessly access and manage trip information, streamlining their operations and boosting efficiency.” — Ray Hagan, VP of Operations at WellTrans

GREAT NECK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bambi Health is proud to partner with WellTrans, a national leader in managing NEMT programs, and announce today an important systems integration poised to transform trip management for transportation providers within WellTrans's network . This collaboration empowers providers to seamlessly import trips from WellTrans's platform directly into Bambi's NEMT software, creating a unified and highly efficient scheduling and dispatching workflow."We are excited to partner with WellTrans on this game-changing integration for their transportation providers," said Nirav Chheda, CEO of Bambi. "Our collaboration highlights our shared commitment to innovation and empowers NEMT providers with the tools they need to optimize operations, enhance efficiency, and ultimately, improve the passenger experience."This strategic partnership addresses a critical pain point for transportation providers: juggling trip information across disparate systems. By eliminating manual data entry, the integration minimizes errors and frees up valuable time. Providers can now effortlessly receive trip details from WellTrans and leverage Bambi's robust features, including optimized routing, real-time tracking, and automated reporting, all within a single, intuitive interface.“At WellTrans, we’re constantly seeking ways to enhance our services and empower our network of transportation providers,” said Ray Hagan, VP of Operations at WellTrans. “This new integration with Bambi allows our provider partners to seamlessly access and manage trip information, streamlining their operations and boosting efficiency. This partnership reinforces our dedication to providing a seamless and exceptional transportation experience for the communities we serve.”Key Benefits of the WellTrans and Bambi Integration: Automated Trip Import : Seamlessly import trip data from the WellTrans platform directly into Bambi, eliminating the pain of manual entry and dramatically reducing errors.Elevated Trip Experience: Contribute to a more seamless, reliable, and positive transportation experience for riders.Streamlined NEMT Scheduling and Dispatching: Leverage Bambi's advanced AI features for optimized routing, real-time tracking, and automated dispatching, all within a unified platform now synchronized with WellTrans.Improved Operational Efficiency: Save time and resources by automating key processes and eliminating redundant tasks.This integration is available immediately to transportation providers within WellTrans’s network who are also Bambi customers. Providers are encouraged to contact Bambi or WellTrans for more information on activating the integration.About Bambi:Bambi is an AI powered NEMT dispatch, routing, and scheduling software that gives non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) owners, dispatchers, and drivers superpowers to dynamically assign, optimize, and manage their daily trips and workflows.Contact:About WellTrans:At WellTrans, our goal is to put an end to transportation being a barrier to people’s good health. Our top priority is our members. We understand our members must have the ability to get the necessary care they need. That is why we are committed to providing on-time, reliable service in a safe and secure manner for every member who travels with us. We communicate and work with our members to ensure their transportation needs are met… Every. Single. Trip.With over two decades of experience in working with the Medicaid and Medicare community, we understand the importance of being reliable and responsive to our member’s needs. We live, work, and play in the communities that need our service. We take our responsibility to those neighbors, family, and friends very seriously. It may be a cliché to say, “We care that our members are transported safely and on-time,” but…it’s those concerns that make a difference in the quality of service we provide.We support a network of Transportation Providers that can provide every needed accommodation for our member’s trips. Our accommodations include wheelchair accessibility, bus service, and overnight trips. We work out the logistics so our members can focus on their health.Contact:

