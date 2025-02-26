SW Sustainability Solutions Awarded National Exam Gloves Agreement with Premier Inc.

UNION CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SW Sustainability Solutions, Inc. has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Exam Gloves with Premier, Inc. Effective May 1, 2025 through April 30, 2028, the new agreement (Contract Number PP-NS-2082) allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for SW’s innovative exam gloves. This agreement supersedes the previous Breakthrough agreement (PP-NS-2026) obtained by SW Sustainability Solutions.“SW Sustainability Solutions is honored to continue our collaboration with Premier and to provide its members with the most advanced sustainable hand protection solutions available,” said Belle Chou, President of SW Sustainability Solutions, Inc. “We are committed to reducing waste, improving hand health, and offering high-performing gloves that meet the needs of today’s healthcare professionals while also prioritizing sustainability.”SW gloves is a best-in-class solution, offering an unparalleled combination of sustainability, healthcare performance, supplier diversity, waste reduction and cost effectiveness. By choosing SW, Premier members gain access to gloves that help drive both clinical excellence and sustainability initiatives.Innovative, Hand Health and Sustainable Glove TechnologiesSW’s exam gloves incorporate several proprietary technologies to meet providers sustainability, clinical, diversity, operational, and cost requirements:- SustainabilityEcoTekSustainable Technology: Reduces landfill waste by 92.6% in only 2.5 years.¹- SustainabilityEcoTekSustainable Technology: Reduces the release of greenhouse gas emissions during incineration (i.e., Sulfur Dioxide SO₂ -81%.) ²- Hand HealthEnerGelHand Conditioning Technology: Clinically proven to hydrate and soothe skin.³- Hand HealthpH Natural5.5 Technology: Actively manages the skin’s natural pH balance to discourage microbial growth.⁴- Hand HealthLow Dermatitis Potential (LDP): FDA approved claim that gloves were clinically tested and have a reduced potential to cause skin irritation.⁵- Hand HealthChemotherapy drugs and chemical permeation: Provides for safe handling of hazardous drugs and chemicals to minimize the risk of exposure to clinicians, patients and environment.⁶- Cost EffectivenessFlat Stacked Dispensing: Reduces glove waste by 20-30%.A Resilient and Reliable Supply ChainSW’s gloves are manufactured in Malaysia and Thailand, ensuring stability in the supply chain and avoiding tariff impacts from China. This reliability helps Premier members maintain consistent glove availability while supporting environmentally responsible sourcing.Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, providing solutions to two-thirds of all healthcare providers in the U.S. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers, payers and policymakers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.About SW Sustainability Solutions, Inc.SW Sustainability Solutions, Inc. was founded with a single purpose: to make our customers more successful. To achieve this, we invest in quality manufacturing, focus on new product development, and create features that benefit those who rely on our products every day. Our mission also encompasses sustainability, social, and ethical responsibility, ensuring that our innovations not only enhance performance but also contribute to a healthier planet.For more information about SW Sustainability Solutions, Inc. and our products, please visit www.swssglobal.com Footnotes:¹ EcoTek gloves tested to ASTM D5526-12 Standard Test Method for Determining Anaerobic Biodegradation of Plastic Materials Under Accelerated Landfill Conditions. Results are 92.6% biodegradation in 60% solids landfill at 945 days. Future results cannot be predicted/extrapolated. If you need more information on the test reports, send email to cs@swssglobal.com.² EcoTek Incineration - Results are based on 3rd party testing when compared to a regular glove.³ EnerGel – Clinical evaluation showed improved skin hydration with Energel was nearly 2 times higher than Aloe Vera, CPT Testing Company, 5/21/2019.⁴ pH Natural 5.5 – Raisa Mirza, et al., “Effect of Glove pH on Skin pH and Irritation,” Contact Dermatitis, 2006: 55:20-25.⁵ LDP – Skin Sensitization Test (Modified Draize-95 Test), CPT Testing Company, 1/26/2021.⁶ Tested using ASTM D6978 - Assessment of Resistance of Medical Gloves to Permeation by Chemotherapy Drugs. Breakthrough time (BTT)>240 minutes.Clinical and test results are available upon request.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.