Haven House Thrift Stores is opening a new location in Lebanon, TN, to further support the Haven House Recovery Center’s addiction recovery efforts.

LEBANON, TN, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haven House Thrift Stores Expands to Lebanon, TN, to Support Addiction Recovery

LEBANON, TN – Haven House Thrift Stores has announced the opening of a new location at 321 N Cumberland St, Lebanon, TN 37087, reinforcing its commitment to Haven House Recovery Center and its mission to help men overcome addiction. The expansion ensures that more individuals in recovery receive the resources they need while offering the local community affordable shopping options.

Haven House Thrift Stores operates with a dual purpose: to provide quality second-hand goods to consumers while generating funds that directly aid individuals struggling with addiction. With 100% of proceeds supporting Haven House Recovery Center, the new Lebanon location is expected to strengthen access to rehabilitation programs while fostering greater community involvement.

A Word from the Director

“Our Lebanon location allows us to extend our mission, offering recovery support while strengthening the community,” said Charles Plauche, Director of Haven House.

“We appreciate the support of our shoppers and donors, who are directly helping individuals on their path to recovery.”

The new Lebanon thrift store will offer a wide selection of gently used clothing, furniture, household items, and more, providing shoppers with the opportunity to contribute to a worthy cause. Haven House Thrift Stores welcomes donations from the community and encourages residents to bring in items that will help sustain the center’s programs.

About Haven House Thrift Stores

Haven House Thrift Stores operates multiple locations across Florida and Tennessee, with all proceeds directly funding Haven House Recovery Center’s mission of assisting men in overcoming addiction. Through its thrift stores, Haven House aims to create a sustainable and community-driven approach to addiction recovery.

For more information about the new location at 321 N Cumberland St, Lebanon, TN 37087, United States.

