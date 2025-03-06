Over $70,000 raised for Mental Wellness at the Preventive Measures Foundation’s 2nd Annual Awards Gala

TPMF 2025 Gala D. Jones, P. Gonzalez, M. Lesko 2ND ANNUAL AWARDS GALA

"A Roaring Renaissance for Mental Health," the Preventive Measures Foundation's Gala honored mental health champions and raised over $70K for mental wellness.

This gala is a powerful reminder of the positive impacts we can achieve together. Each contribution extends our reach to provide essential mental health services and support across communities.” — Dwayne L. Jones, Chairman of The Preventive Measures Foundation

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Preventive Measures Foundation, commonly known as The PM Foundation or TPMF, hosted an extraordinary night at the historic Americus Hotel in Allentown, PA with their 2nd Annual Awards Gala, "A Roaring Renaissance for Mental Health," on February 14, 2025. This sold-out event brought together community members, leaders, and advocates to celebrate and raised more than $71,000 for mental health initiatives, including scholarships, 1:1 support, free therapy for youth and young adults, and funding for organizations providing services promoting mental wellness.

The evening’s inspiring stories included a testimonial from a returning citizen who received support to help him reach the Dean’s list at his university. Another college student shared how the PM Legacy Scholarship was a financial lifeline to continue her studies in Human Services. Christopher Salemi, a Community Service Worker for the Foundation, shared how he’s paying it forward by connecting clients to housing, jobs, and critical resources. “There’s nothing more rewarding than to use that experience to help someone in the areas I’ve struggled in,” shared Salemi.

The Gala’s theme transported guests to the glamour of the Roaring '20s, and the Americus ballroom sparkled with elegance, courtesy of Sincere Event Co. Genesis Ortega, Communications Manager for the City of Allentown, shone as the Mistress of Ceremonies, guiding the festivities that honored four exceptional mental health champions. Each award honoree was recognized for their dedicated efforts in advocacy, leadership, and support of mental wellness.

Award Highlights of the Night:

Paula Gonzalez, Executive Director of TPMF, received the Community Impact Award for demonstrating exceptional leadership, strong community presence, outreach to diverse communities and exemplary stewardship of The PM Foundation mission.

Zaleeae Sierra, Director of Youth at Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley, was awarded the Youth Advocate Award, presented to an 18 to 21-year-old who demonstrates courage, leadership and service in their work to promote mental health recovery and ensure that all people living with mental illness live full lives in their communities.

Rev. Dr. Greg J. Edwards was honored with the Champion Award as a highly visible individual who uses his/her platform to build public awareness and reduce the stigma related to those suffering from mental illness.

Carrie Rich, CEO and Co-Founder of The Global Good Fund, accepted the Circle of Excellence Award as an individual who has raised public awareness, reduced stigma and advanced the TPMF mission to build better lives for people with mental illness and their families.

Dwayne L. Jones, Chairman of The PM Foundation, inspired guests with his vision and commitment to addressing the national mental health crisis. "This gala is not only a celebration but a powerful reminder of the positive impacts we can achieve together. Each contribution tonight extends our reach to provide essential mental health services and support across communities," said Jones. The evening concluded with a lively after-hours Speakeasy, where guests danced until midnight, celebrating the success of the gala and the continued mission of TPMF.

For more highlights and a photo gallery from the event, visit ThePMFoundation.org/awards-gala.

The TPMF/s 2nd Annual Awards Gala was made possible by 15 sponsors, including Preventive Measures as the Gatsby’s Grand Partner and Lehigh Valley Public Media/PBS as the Jazz Age Patron. Other sponsors include Lehigh Valley Health Network, PPL Corporation, America Ven, Community Action Development of Allentown, Counseling Solutions, Greater Shiloh Church, Jetdoc, Precision Medical, Telewell, Union Baptist Church, Fulton Bank, Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer & Kupersmith, PC, and Alvin H. Butz Construction Manager.

ABOUT THE PM FOUNDATION

The Preventive Measures Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization formed as the philanthropic extension of Preventive Measures, a trusted provider of mental health and supportive services for more than 14 years. Commonly known as The PM Foundation or TPMF, the organization serves to build a foundation of mental wellness and prevention to promote abundant living in underserved communities through necessary education, investment, and support TPMF plays a vital role in addressing health challenges, promoting awareness, supporting non-profit organizations dedicated to mental wellness, and ensuring that individuals have access to resources to promote thriving communities. For information visit ThePMFoundation.org

TPMF 2025 Awards Gala

