Leadership Changes Announced At UDC

Utah Department of Corrections Executive Director Brian Redd has been selected to head the Salt Lake City Police Department as its new chief.

In a related move, Gov. Spencer Cox announced that UDC Deputy Executive Director Jared Garcia has been nominated to replace Redd as Executive Director.

In an email to UDC staff, Redd said he will be leaving on March 4 and wrote that, “it has been an honor and a privilege to serve alongside you over the past two years.”

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with this department and will miss working with each and every one of you,” he added. “I have no doubt that Team UDC will continue to excel and maintain its position as a leading law enforcement/corrections agency in the state.”

In a release announcing the appointment of Garcia, Gov. Cox highlighted his more than 22 years in law enforcement, public safety and organizational leadership.

“I am confident that under his leadership, the Department of Corrections will continue to advance its mission to protect communities and improve lives,” Cox said.

Garcia noted he was “incredibly honored” to be selected.

“I look forward to continuing our work alongside the exceptional team at UDC to strengthen public safety and ensure that we are making a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.”

Redd also had praise for Garcia, who he recruited to the Department after taking over in 2023.

“I have worked side by side with Jared for over two decades, and I believe the Governor made the right selection,” Redd wrote in a separate email to staff after Garcia was named as his replacement. “Jared will continue the great work occurring in the Department and will support you as you fulfill your various roles.”