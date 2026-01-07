Update About Quarterly Packages for Incarcerated Individuals

We would like to provide an update regarding the delivery of 4th Quarter packages.

While we understand many look forward to these arriving around the holidays, please keep in mind that the 4th Quarter cycle is a standard quarterly window and not a specific holiday service. The ordering window closed on December 4th, and the vendor shipments arrived at our facility on December 22nd.

Our team is currently processing these shipments as quickly as possible alongside daily commissary and property tasks. We expect all quarterly packages to be delivered to housing units no later than the end of next week. We appreciate your patience as we work to get these items to your loved ones.

Please be aware that if your loved one has been moved to a county jail they will not be receiving their package and you will be refunded for the purchase.

Thank you

Please share with your families and loved ones.