Community Investment Strategies Partners with the Geraldine R Dodge Foundation to Preserve New Jersey Affordable Housing

Portside II Elizabeth New Jersey

Partnership Supports Rehabilitation of 169 Units in Elizabeth, New Jersey

ELIZABETH, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Investment Strategies , CIS INC., is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation to preserve critical affordable housing in Elizabeth, New Jersey.The freshman phase of this partnership will support the preservation and rehabilitation of one of Elizabeth’s affordable housing communities, Portside II which is home to 169 affordable units occupied by low-income families. The Portside II community completed in 2006, is an award-winning community that was part of the successful HOPE VI redevelopment in the Port area of Elizabeth.CIS INC., founded and owned by Christiana Foglio, is invested in the long-term vitality of local communities. Foglio, President and CEO, is leading this initiative by leveraging innovative funding strategies, policy advocacy, and community engagement aimed at preserving New Jersey affordable housing. This project builds upon her innovative and successful career in creating and transforming affordable communities into vibrant, flourishing neighborhoods where residents thrive.The Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation is committed to preserving affordable housing through multiple innovative solutions to make a difference in people’s lives. In this partnership, the Foundation is providing predevelopment financial support to help preserve affordability, enhance accessibility, and ensure modern, comfortable living conditions for residents in this community and others throughout the state."We are thrilled to join forces with the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation in our commitment to the preservation of critical communities like Portside II,” said Foglio. “This new partnership enables us to expand our reach as a small women owned company by giving us access to additional capital early in the process. The CIS investment in the reposition of Portside II will ensure residents will continue to have a safe, sustainable, and affordable place to live – now and for generations to come.”This project advances both CIS INC. and Geraldine R. Dodge Foundations’ missions and it will expand access to equitable housing opportunities and promote long-term economic growth and stability for low- and moderate- income communities.“We believe that access to affordable housing is an essential pillar in building a just and equitable New Jersey, and the Foundation is excited to use our resources in new and innovative ways to address the needs of the community,” said Camilo Mendez, CFO of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation. “This project is one of many ways that the Dodge Foundation will seek to preserve quality, affordable housing for residents and, at the same time, work to address the affordable housing gap in New Jersey.”For more information about this partnership and upcoming projects, please visit ciscommunities.com.About CISCIS is an award-winning woman-owned development firm specializing in affordable communities throughout New Jersey. The company’s portfolio includes more than 4,000 units throughout the state.

