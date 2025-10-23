Save Ellis Island Announces First Artist in Residence: Mario A. Robinson

Mario Robinson, the first Artist in Residence for Save Ellis Island, will create a body of work inspired by and based on the Ellis Island Hospital Complex.

ELLIS ISLAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Save Ellis Island , the nonprofit dedicated to restoring and revitalizing the 29 historic buildings on the Island’s South Side, is proud to announce its first-ever Artist in Residence, Mario A. Robinson. During the residency, Robinson will create a body of work inspired by and based on the Ellis Island Hospital Complex and other structures located on the South Side of Ellis Island. During his time in residence, Mario will lecture about his work and lead a painting workshop at the hospital. His artwork will form the basis of a forthcoming book and exhibition showcasing his artistic interpretation of Ellis Island’s history and spirit.“Mario Robinson is the perfect artist to interpret the south side of Ellis Island. His sensitivity to American history is beautifully told through the stillness found in his paintings.” said, Jim Dessicino, Museum Creative Director for Ellis Island. “His richly layered watercolors reveal the passage of time and people through these halls. Mario understands subtlety and proudly continues the tradition of American painters such as: Andrew Wyeth and Winslow Homer. His paintings at Ellis Island will become a compendium of a bygone age, showcasing the hospitals in a way that photographs cannot.”Robinson recently began working with Save Ellis Island. In August of this year, he led the first-ever painting workshops on the island. His artwork has been showcased in multiple solo and group exhibitions as an exhibiting Artist Member of The National Arts Club, an Artist Member of The Salmagundi Club and a Signature Member of The Pastel Society of America. His work has also been widely published, appearing in The Artist’s Magazine, The Pastel Journal, on the cover of American Artist magazine, and other publications. He is the author of the book, Lessons in Realistic Watercolor, a comprehensive guide of the artist’s watercolor techniques.Robinson studied at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn and is a Brand Ambassador for Winsor and Newton art materials.“It is an incredible honor to be the first Artist in Residence on Ellis Island,” said Robinson. “The symbolic power of this place—and the Statue of Liberty itself—has profoundly shaped my journey as an artist. Ellis Island embodies resilience, migration and opportunity. My goal is to create work that reflects that enduring spirit and I am proud to add my voice to its living history.”About Save Ellis Island, IncSave Ellis Island, Inc., a registered 501©3 organization, is the National Park Service, U.S. Department of Interior’s partner for the rehabilitation of the 29 unrestored buildings on Ellis Island. Save Ellis Island’s Mission is to preserve and restore the historic hospital complex on Ellis Island’s South Side, to educate the public, celebrate the immigrant journey, and safeguard this national treasure for future generations.

