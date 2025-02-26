The Latest Construction Innovations and Industry Insights - February 26, 2025

Construction Links Network

Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for construction and building professionals

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.This week’s featured video, courtesy of EllisDon, showcases a major milestone in the construction of the new Surrey Hospital & BC Cancer Centre. In December 2024, EllisDon completed the first raft slab pour, a critical foundation achievement. Over 11 hours, 3,898 cubic metres of concrete were placed using 410 trucks and 6 pumps, reinforced with 12 layers of steel.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• Trade Hounds Expands Digital Toolset with WRANGLD Acquisition• Harkins Builders and Revizto Sign Multi-Year Deal to Drive Construction Efficiency• Best of Houzz 2025 Honors Top Home Design and Remodeling Professionals• Canada Faces Major Investment Gap to Restore Housing Affordability• Ideal Siding Closes Record-Breaking 2024, Expands with 30 New Locations• How Clean Tech is Transforming Alberta’s Construction Industry• ACG and IFMA Partner to Advance Facility Management and Building Commissioning• Canadian Concrete Expo 2025 Thrives with Equipment Demos, Education, and Cutting-Edge Innovation• Entries Open for 2025 ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards• Jacobs, PCL and Graham Construction Among the Winners of the Revizto 2024 Collaborators of the Year Awards• Buy Canadian: Domestic manufacturing creates value and offsets inflation risk• KEITHWALKING FLOORCompactor-Compatible Trailers: Versatile Waste Management Solutions• Team Spirit and Collaboration Behind the Scenes at Kee Safety Canada• Commercial UAV Expo 2025 – Call for Speakers is Open• Main Construction Phase of Halifax Infirmary Expansion Project Begins• Millwright Regional Council Backs Ontario’s Workforce Development and Skilled Trades Growth• Brock Canada and Alexander First Nation Unite for Major Scaffolding Project• Mattamy Homes Invests $250,000 to Support Alberta’s Future Skilled Trades Workforce• Durisol Unveils MASH TL-5 Crash-Tested Noise Barrier• Promise Robotics Expands AI-Powered Homebuilding with New Calgary FacilityStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,300 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.