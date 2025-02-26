Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,663 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,136 in the last 365 days.

Omahan Becomes Nebraska’s First Certified Interpreter Since 2016, Expanding Language Access in Courts

For the first time since 2016, one of the Nebraska Judicial Branch’s local interpreting partners has achieved certification status. Myhanh Che, a dedicated Vietnamese interpreter, has been serving Nebraska’s courts and probation offices since 2006. Her years-long journey to certification is a true testament to her perseverance, passion, and unwavering commitment to justice.

With Che’s achievement, the Nebraska Judicial Branch now has 28 Nebraska-based certified interpreters across five languages—Chinese Mandarin, French, Russian, Spanish, and Vietnamese. Through the Interpreter Certification Pathway, the Language Access Program continues to support interpreters on their path to certification or provisional certification, ensuring fair and effective communication for all.


Pictured: State Court Administrator Corey Steel, Language Access Program Director Kathleen Valle, Vietnamese Interpreter Myhanh Che, and Judge Marcela Keim.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Omahan Becomes Nebraska’s First Certified Interpreter Since 2016, Expanding Language Access in Courts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more