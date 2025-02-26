Omahan Becomes Nebraska’s First Certified Interpreter Since 2016, Expanding Language Access in Courts

For the first time since 2016, one of the Nebraska Judicial Branch’s local interpreting partners has achieved certification status. Myhanh Che, a dedicated Vietnamese interpreter, has been serving Nebraska’s courts and probation offices since 2006. Her years-long journey to certification is a true testament to her perseverance, passion, and unwavering commitment to justice.

With Che’s achievement, the Nebraska Judicial Branch now has 28 Nebraska-based certified interpreters across five languages—Chinese Mandarin, French, Russian, Spanish, and Vietnamese. Through the Interpreter Certification Pathway, the Language Access Program continues to support interpreters on their path to certification or provisional certification, ensuring fair and effective communication for all.



Pictured: State Court Administrator Corey Steel, Language Access Program Director Kathleen Valle, Vietnamese Interpreter Myhanh Che, and Judge Marcela Keim.