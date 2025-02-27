Esser Design Secures #1 Spot in Ranking Arizona for 15th Consecutive Year

Celebrating a legacy of excellence in branding and design

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esser Design, a leader in branding, marketing strategy, and creative storytelling, has once again been recognized as the #1 graphic design firm in Arizona by Ranking Arizona magazine, marking an extraordinary 15-year streak at the top. This achievement also celebrates 18 first-place rankings in the past 26 years, proof of the firm’s enduring impact and innovation in the industry.Released annually by AZ Big Media, Ranking Arizona highlights the best companies in various industries based on public voting and client satisfaction. Esser Design's consistent recognition reflects its dedication to delivering thoughtful, strategic, and visually compelling solutions for clients across a range of sectors.This recognition arrives on the heels of Esser Design being named one of Arizona’s 50 Most Creative Companies, an accolade that further solidifies its position as a cornerstone in the creative industry. These honors are a testament to the firm's legacy of adaptability, innovation, and thought leadership.“Our team thrives on collaboration and creative problem-solving,” said Pamela Esser, Principal and Co-Founder. “This recognition reflects our passion for supporting our clients’ goals and taking their successes personally. We’re honored to be a trusted partner to so many organizations and to have earned this distinction for another year.”Esser Design’s portfolio includes branding for the City of Phoenix’s Water Conservation Campaign, nearly 30 years of brand stewardship for Arizona State University, and partnerships with major organizations such as PING Golf, Modigent, and Hospice of the Valley.“As much as we are proud of the work we create, we’re equally proud of the impact we make in our community,” added Esser. “Giving back through our expertise is a core value for us. Whether it’s helping a nonprofit tell their story or supporting conservation efforts, we believe in using design to make a difference.”Ranking Arizona 2025 is now available on the AZ Big Media website, www.azbigmedia.com . It is also available in print as a magazine at key bookstores and select retail locations.About Esser DesignEsser Design is a full-service creative agency specializing in branding, design, and storytelling to amplify the missions of organizations making a difference. With over 40 years of expertise, Esser Design crafts compelling visual and narrative solutions that engage audiences and drive meaningful impact. From nonprofits to corporations, the agency collaborates closely with clients to bring their visions to life, ensuring every project aligns with their values and goals. Learn more at www.esserdesign.com

