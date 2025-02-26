Jocelyn Pasillas, the Quince Madrina at the stage of Quinceanera.com Expo & Fashion Show Quinceanera.com Expo drew more than 1,200 attendees to the Hilton Universal Studios Hotel San Fernando Valley, CA Quinceanera celebration is dream that has been celebrated for generations

Quinceanera.com Expo & Fashion Show 2025: Honoring Traditions with Strength and Joy

runway show allows businesses to stand out in a crowded market by providing a tangible experience, connecting with girls and helping them fulfill a dream that has been celebrated for generations” — Jocelyn Pasillas

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sundays are for family gatherings, and what better way to come together than by spending an afternoon enjoying music, dancing, festive décor, stunning dresses, and everything needed to plan the ultimate quinceañera celebration? That’s exactly what attendees experienced at the first Quinceanera.com Expo & Fashion Show of 2025!The event drew more than 1,200 attendees to the Hilton Universal Studios Hotel. From the start, the crowd was engaged, as young girls and their parents excitedly lined up to check in, receive exclusive Quinceanera.com goodies, and be among the first 200 guests to sample the trendy Cirkul Water, which was promoted at the event.Noting the attendance was Juliana Salinas of Master Entertainment, "The Quinceanera.com Expo attracts many more visitors than the other expos we attend," a fact not lost on the organizers of the event noting that Latino purchasing power has surged from under $2 trillion in 2011 to $3.4 trillion in 2021. This economic growth has fueled the rise of more extravagant quinceañera celebrations, benefiting the events and party industry—especially businesses with strong ties to Latino communities. A trend that does not seem to be slowing either as approximately 2.6 million girls between the ages of 10 to 14 in the US identify as Hispanic.As always, the heart of the event was the Fashion Show where the latest quinceañera dress trends were showcased. Jocelyn Pasillas, “The XV Madrina, ” headlined the show, highlighting the importance of in-person experiences for both businesses and future quinceañeras. “Exhibiting at a quinceañera runway show allows businesses to stand out in a crowded market by providing a tangible experience, connecting with girls and helping them fulfill a dream that has been celebrated for generations is an honor,” commented Pasillas. With three daughters all preparing for their upcoming quinceaneras in the next five years, the Palacios family from Sylmar couldn't agree more, "Events like these offer young teens and their families the incomparable advantage of a personalized shopping experience."Although the past few weeks have been uncertain for Latino immigrants, the Quinceanera.com Expo & Fashion Show brought joy through dance, music, vibrant colors, and a lively crowd. Alma Rodriguez of Penelope Design, a specialist in themed decoration, shared her experience: “I always attend the Quinceanera.com Expos. It is my favorite local showcase for the event planning industry due to the professionalism of the organizers and the marketing efforts they put into each expo.”During the event, the special supplement Quinceanera.com magazine was distributed among the 1,200 attendees, and the remaining 10,000 copies will be distributed through El Clasificado magazine racks in the San Fernando Valley area. The cover of this publication features the model Sharon Naylin portraying Snow White (Disney's 2025 remake), photographed by Sky White Films, with a custom dress provided by La Quinceañera by Decoradísimo.About Quinceanera.comLaunched in 2006 by El Clasificado, Quinceanera.com has evolved from an online lifestyle platform into a comprehensive resource for Latino families planning quinceañera celebrations. With solutions spanning print, digital, a mobile app, and live expos, Quinceanera.com has become an essential part of the cultural landscape. With over 13 million followers across social media, the brand continues to shape quinceañera trends and is set to expand with more events and expos in 2025.About El ClasificadoFounded in 1988, El Clasificado, dba EC Hispanic Media , began as a weekly publication serving Spanish-speaking communities. Today, it has grown into a leading multimedia platform and digital agency, supporting the growing Latino population in the U.S. Through ElClasificado.com, one of the top 20 classified marketplaces in the country, El Clasificado continues to connect individuals and businesses, driving growth and commerce in an increasingly digital world.

