Soutron Global Announces the Availability of a Cultural Asset Management System for Museums, Archives & Libraries

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soutron Global, an internationally recognized SaaS provider of information management and preservation solutions for archives, libraries, museums and knowledge management hubs announces the immediate availability of CAMS, a cultural asset management system. Developed by Soutron Global’s newly acquired MINISIS Inc, CAMS was designed to streamline collection management. CAMS is an all-in-one, cross-cultural, multi-functional solution for archives, libraries and museums.Unlike single-discipline library, archives and museum collection management products, CAMS goes beyond traditional collection management systems by integrating archive, library and museum cataloging into a single, online, cohesive platform. This advanced solution enhances cataloging workflows, facilitates comprehensive collection management and accessibility, plus offers an optional Trusted Digital Repository (TDR) for long-term preservation."CAMS represents a significant advancement in cultural asset management," said Christopher Burcsik, of the MINISIS group at Soutron Global. "For too long, organizations have struggled with fragmented systems and content silos. They can now manage diverse cultural assets with greater efficiency while ensuring their historical and informational integrity in a fully online experience.”Key Features and Benefits of CAMS:• Unified Platform: Combines archives, library and museum functionalities in one system.• Improved Accessibility: Eliminates information silos and provides a single search interface for all collections.• Cross-Cultural, Cross-Asset Solution: Manages diverse collections and supports international standards (AACRII, MARC/RDA, ISAD(G), ISAAR, Dublin Core, and more).• Robust Functionality: Includes OPAC/Portal union collection searching, cataloging, acquisitions, serials management, circulation, loans, reproduction services, education, object tracking, exhibition management, conservation, enquiries, geographic sites, event management and so much more.• Streamlined Workflows: Simplifies cataloging, accessioning, circulation and other key processes for almost any type of institution small or large.• Enhanced Preservation: Offers MINISIS TDR, an optional Trusted Data Repository for digital preservation and authentication.• Flexible and Functional: Customizable to meet the specific needs of each organization.• SaaS Delivery: Reliable and secure cloud-based access with no hidden costs.“CAMS offers a single, powerful solution to manage all aspects of diverse collections, from cataloging and preservation to access and discovery," states Tony Saadat, CEO of Soutron Global. “Built on proven MINISIS technologies used in thousands of organizations worldwide, CAMS makes cataloging easy for libraries, archives and museums alike, providing the world a complete, standards-based, certified software solution.”For more information about CAMS and how it can improve your cataloging, accessibility and preservation practices, please visit our website at https://www.soutron.com/en_us/products/cultural-asset-management-system/ About Soutron Global, Inc.Soutron Global is an internationally recognized SaaS provider of transformative information management and preservation solutions for archives, libraries, museums and knowledge management hubs. Backed by decades of experience, award-winning leadership and a commitment to innovation, we empower organizations of all types to transform how they organize, access, preserve and deliver their collection assets.From library holdings and proprietary knowledge to cultural artifacts and archival assets, Soutron Global solutions enhance access, preservation, and findability. Dedicated to exceeding client expectations, we embrace new challenges and consider our clients' success to be our success.

