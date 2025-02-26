Enlightn™: Transforming Employee Wellness with Comprehensive Assessment and Treatment

DEL MAR, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enlightn™, the only clinically validated mental health app based on Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) assessment and treatment, is setting a new standard for workplace wellness. By addressing root causes of mental health challenges and providing actionable solutions, Enlightn™ equips organizations with the tools to create healthier, more resilient, and engaged teams.Enlightn™ is actively seeking partnerships with businesses, universities, and organizations to pilot its innovative app. These collaborations offer a unique opportunity to co-develop and refine Enlightn™’s solutions, ensuring they address the specific needs of diverse teams while driving impactful workplace transformation.Why Collaborate with Enlightn™?Enlightn™ stands apart from traditional wellness programs by combining science-backed treatment methods with personalized tools that tackle the root causes of stress and burnout. Built on the groundbreaking CDC-Kaiser Permanente ACE Study, Enlightn™ provides long-term benefits that extend far beyond immediate stress relief, creating a sustainable framework for workplace wellness.Key Benefits for Pilot Partners1. Early Access to Revolutionary ToolsPilot partners will gain exclusive access to Enlightn™’s suite of tools, such as SOS Techniques, enabling their teams to experience cutting-edge mental health solutions firsthand.2. Actionable Organizational InsightsBy participating, organizations will receive anonymized, data-driven insights to inform policies and interventions tailored to their teams’ unique challenges. From flexible work arrangements to targeted workshops, these insights pave the way for more effective employee support strategies.3. Improved Workforce OutcomesThrough collaboration, partners can address critical issues such as stress-related absenteeism, employee turnover, and burnout. Enlightn™ fosters healthier, more engaged, and resilient teams, ultimately enhancing productivity and reducing costs.4. Shaping Workplace Wellness StandardsBy partnering with Enlightn™, organizations can play a pivotal role in setting the standard for the next generation of mental health solutions, aligning with broader goals of fostering inclusivity, empathy, and innovation.Collaborating to Build Stronger WorkplacesEnlightn™’s features—such as personalized treatment strategies and mindfulness tools, — are designed to empower individuals while fostering a culture of resilience and inclusivity. Businesses and universities that partner with Enlightn™ can pilot these features to co-create a solution tailored to their needs, contributing to a healthier and more harmonious work environment.Join the Enlightn™ Pilot ProgramEnlightn™ invites forward-thinking organizations and institutions to collaborate on piloting this revolutionary app. By participating in the program, partners will help shape a groundbreaking solution while benefiting from customized tools that address the core challenges of mental health and wellness.About Enlightn™Enlightn™ by True Sage is the only clinically validated mental health app based on ACEs assessment and treatment. Co-developed by Dr. Vincent Felitti, co-principal investigator of the landmark ACE Study, and Dr. Brian Alman , a leading expert in stress management, Enlightn™ is built on decades of proven research. Enlightn™ provides individuals and organizations with innovative tools to address the root causes of mental health challenges, creating healthier workplaces and empowering users to thrive.

