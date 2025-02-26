Sisters of the Valley Launch New Store Focused on Merchandise and Mushrooms

an image of a pouch of mushroom coffee with the number of ingredients and health benefits

Functional Mushroom Morning Brew

a sister (from behind) at a lab bench mixing mushroom coffee ingredients

Mixing Mushroom Coffee

a tin of coffee with a mug and spoon and a flower bouquet of lavender behind

cocoa, tea, 6 functional mushrooms, 3 roots, and six spices

During these very difficult times, it is now more important than ever that we all focus on community and collaboration.”
— Sister Camilla
MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sisters of the Valley are proud to announce the launch of Sisters of the Valley Mexico -- a new online store dedicated exclusively to mushroom coffee and merchandise. This new store is the result of a collaboration between the Sisters of California and the Sisters of Mexico, and it is a necessary pivot after PayPal abruptly shut down their previous sales platform, falsely citing "narcotics violations"—despite the fact that the Sisters sell only licensed, non-psychoactive hemp products.

Just weeks before the 2024 holiday shopping season, PayPal introduced a one-click upgrade to link personal PayPal accounts to business stores—a move that dramatically boosted the Sisters’ sales by enabling seamless payments. But 45 days later, PayPal shut the account down, citing unspecified "narcotics violations" and locking the Sisters out of their store with no warning, no appeal process, and no recourse.

Rather than allowing banking restrictions to dictate their future, the Sisters pivoted—launching a PayPal-only store focused on their popular mushroom coffee and a new line of merchandise. While this store does not offer CBD, it upholds the Sisters' commitment to plant-based wellness, an industry increasingly under siege by corporate and legislative forces.

State legislatures across the U.S. (and in California’s case, Governor Newsom himself) are pushing non-psychoactive plant medicine into dispensaries, forcing CBD into an industry that has little interest in learning about or promoting the benefits of the compounds that don't induce a high. For a deeper look at how banking restrictions and legislative actions are endangering the careers of specialists in the non-psychoactive plant medicine, read the full article in the Sisters' library.

The California-based Sisters and the Sisters of Mexico are excited to announce this new cooperative store, which allows people to use PayPal to support the Sisters, while enjoying their products. "During these very difficult times, it is now more important than ever that we all focus on community and collaboration," said Sister Camilla.

The store is now open and ready for visitors at www.sistersofthevalleymexico.com.

Sister Kate
Sisters of the Valley
209-626-6601
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sisters of the Valley Launch New Store Focused on Merchandise and Mushrooms

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Sister Kate
Sisters of the Valley
209-626-6601
Company/Organization
Sisters of the Valley
3144 G Street, Suite 125-205
Merced, California, 95340
United States
+1 2096266601
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Sisters work together on their small farm in Merced County, California, where they make all their products by hand, in a spiritual environment, and by the cycles of the moon. They are not affiliated with any one religion and are patterned after their Beguine ancestors, who were the first organized nurses in the castles of Europe and lived together, worked together and prayed together, independent of organized religion. Everything made by the Sisters is labeled by the cycle of the moon.

Hand-crafted Products by the Sisters of the Valley

More From This Author
Sisters of the Valley Launch New Store Focused on Merchandise and Mushrooms
Sisters of the Valley Investigate Unexpected Election-Season Social Media Growth
The Sisters of the Valley Celebrate Their 10th Anniversary with an 'Anti-Shadow Banning' Call to Action
View All Stories From This Author