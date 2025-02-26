Sisters of the Valley Launch New Store Focused on Merchandise and Mushrooms
During these very difficult times, it is now more important than ever that we all focus on community and collaboration.”MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sisters of the Valley are proud to announce the launch of Sisters of the Valley Mexico -- a new online store dedicated exclusively to mushroom coffee and merchandise. This new store is the result of a collaboration between the Sisters of California and the Sisters of Mexico, and it is a necessary pivot after PayPal abruptly shut down their previous sales platform, falsely citing "narcotics violations"—despite the fact that the Sisters sell only licensed, non-psychoactive hemp products.
— Sister Camilla
Just weeks before the 2024 holiday shopping season, PayPal introduced a one-click upgrade to link personal PayPal accounts to business stores—a move that dramatically boosted the Sisters’ sales by enabling seamless payments. But 45 days later, PayPal shut the account down, citing unspecified "narcotics violations" and locking the Sisters out of their store with no warning, no appeal process, and no recourse.
Rather than allowing banking restrictions to dictate their future, the Sisters pivoted—launching a PayPal-only store focused on their popular mushroom coffee and a new line of merchandise. While this store does not offer CBD, it upholds the Sisters' commitment to plant-based wellness, an industry increasingly under siege by corporate and legislative forces.
State legislatures across the U.S. (and in California’s case, Governor Newsom himself) are pushing non-psychoactive plant medicine into dispensaries, forcing CBD into an industry that has little interest in learning about or promoting the benefits of the compounds that don't induce a high. For a deeper look at how banking restrictions and legislative actions are endangering the careers of specialists in the non-psychoactive plant medicine, read the full article in the Sisters' library.
The California-based Sisters and the Sisters of Mexico are excited to announce this new cooperative store, which allows people to use PayPal to support the Sisters, while enjoying their products. "During these very difficult times, it is now more important than ever that we all focus on community and collaboration," said Sister Camilla.
The store is now open and ready for visitors at www.sistersofthevalleymexico.com.
