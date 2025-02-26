Secure Her Brand Social 2.0: The Ultimate Women’s Business Event Returns to Atlanta

Rosezena Pierce, ESQ

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Secure Her Brand Social 2.0: The Ultimate Women’s Business Event Returns to AtlantaRosezena J. Pierce “The Biz Lawyer” Hosts 2nd Summit in Celebration of Women’s History MonthWomen entrepreneurs and brand owners are in for an unforgettable experience as Secure Her Brand Social 2.0, hosted by Rosezena J. Pierce, ESQ (The Biz Lawyer), returns for another powerful summit. This exclusive Women’s History Month event, powered by R.J. Pierce Law Group, P.C., will take place on March 29, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the 12 Hotel in Atlanta,GA.As a leading voice in trademark law and brand protection, Rosezena J. Pierce has created a space where businesswomen can connect, learn, and take action toward securing their brand’s legacy. At the heart of this movement is Rosezena J. Pierce, ESQ, affectionately known as “The Biz Lawyer.” As the Founder & CEO of R.J. Pierce Law Group, P.C., she has helped countless entrepreneurs trademark their brands, protect their businesses, and establish themselves as industry leaders. Ranked #8 among over 33,000 trademark attorneys in the U.S., Rosezena is a trailblazer in her field, committed to educating women on the power of legal ownership and ensuring that their businesses are built on a solid foundation.A One-of-a-Kind Business & Networking ExperienceSecure Her Brand Social 2.0 is more than just a networking event—it’s a transformative experience designed to educate, elevate, and empower women entrepreneurs. In today’s fast-paced business world, knowledge is the key to longevity, and education is the foundation of success. Without a strong understanding of brand protection, intellectual property, and business strategy, even the most promising ventures can face costly setbacks.Attendees will gain exclusive insights from industry leaders, engage in high-impact networking, and discover legal and business strategies essential for growth.Key event highlights include:Trademark Tea Party – A deep dive into brand protection over a curated tea experience.Expert-Led Panels – Conversations with successful entrepreneurs on business growth and intellectual property.Fireside Chat & Trademark Therapy – Candid discussions on the challenges and solutions in brand ownership.Success Stories – Real-life insights from business owners who have mastered trademark protection.Networking Hour – Close out the day with a relaxed networking session.This year’s Secure Her Brand Social 2.0 is set to deliver an unforgettable lineup of powerhouse women who have made a lasting impact in business, entertainment, and entrepreneurship. Get ready to learn from visionary leaders and industry trailblazers who are shaping the future of their industries.Last year’s event featured heavy hitters like Yandy Smith-Harris, entrepreneur and television personality; Stacia Mac, business strategist; and Makeda Smith, real estate powerhouse. This year, we’re raising the bar even higher— giving you more speakers from across the country with various niches such as:Donni Wiggins – Transformational Business Educator & Sought-After SpeakerKelli Ferrell – TV Personality, Culinary Mogul & Serial EntrepreneurCandace Holyfield Parker – The Six-Figure Spa Chick:Marketing Powerhouse & Renowned Spa MentorBre Nicole – Influencer, Brand Architect & Business Growth StrategistJoi Hunt – Powerhouse Business Attorney & Legal Strategist for EntrepreneursThis is not just your average conference or summit, it’s a celebration of women! Join us in Atlanta for a day of learning, networking, and brand empowerment!About R.J. Pierce Law Group, P.C.R.J. Pierce Law Group, P.C. is a top-ranked trademark law firm, specializing in intellectual property protection for business owners nationwide. With a track record of successfully securing trademarks for thousands of clients, the firm is committed to helping entrepreneurs build strong, legally protected brands. Ranked #40 out of 28,000 law firms in the U.S., R.J. Pierce Law Group, P.C. continues to lead in brand protection.About Rosezena J. Pierce, ESQAs one of the nation’s top trademark attorneys, Rosezena J. Pierce, ESQ is on a mission to help entrepreneurs secure their brands and build lasting legacies. Founder and CEO of R.J. Pierce Law Group, P.C., Rosezena has dedicated her career to educating and empowering business owners through trademark protection. Ranked #8 among over 33,000 trademark attorneys in the U.S., she is recognized for her impact, expertise, and commitment to the success of women entrepreneurs.Secure Your Spot!Don’t miss this opportunity to take your brand to the next level.Tickets are available now at secureherbrand.com.For media inquiries, sponsorships, or more information, please contact PRteam@epimediagroup.com.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.