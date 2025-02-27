Rellevate Partners with Crime Stoppers USA to Provide Innovative Payment Solutions

Rellevate-Crime Stoppers Logo Lockup

Rellevate partners with Crime Stoppers USA to provide virtual, anonymous reward payments to tipsters, enhancing public safety efforts.

Rellevate supports Crime Stoppers with innovative payments, enabling faster, anonymous rewards for tipsters while driving fintech innovation.” — Stewart A. Stockdale, Rellevate Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rellevate Partners with Crime Stoppers USA to Provide Innovative Payment SolutionsRellevate, Inc., a leading fintech company leveraging advanced technology to deliver innovative digital banking services, including streamlined disbursements, secure payment platforms, and comprehensive employer services, has partnered with Crime Stoppers USA, to deliver virtual reward payments to tipsters. Rellevate partners with private and public sector organizations to deliver these services through its proprietary technology platform, enabling real-time money movement and flexible account funding options. Rellevate is partnering with Crime Stoppers to make this payment platform available to all local Crime Stoppers organizations.“Rellevate is proud to provide our innovative payment solution to Crime Stoppers locations across the country, thereby supporting law enforcement and helping reduce crime,” said Stewart A. Stockdale, Rellevate Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO. “Rellevate’s digital disbursement technology will allow tipsters faster access to their reward money while maintaining anonymity. Rellevate remains committed to driving continuous innovation throughout the payments industry."This program will directly support public safety efforts across the country. “Through Rellevate’s digital payment technology, we are now able to reward tipsters who successfully submit tips through real-time payments,” said Barb Bergin, CEO. “This new rewards program will encourage more tipsters to claim their reward, allowing for anonymous virtual payments while supporting our commitment to public safety.”Through this partnership, Rellevate will provide proprietary disbursement technology, allowing local Crime Stoppers organizations to facilitate virtual and anonymous payments to tipsters in real-time. To learn more, visit https://www.crimestoppersusa.org/ About Rellevate, Inc.Rellevate is a fintech empowering consumers with innovative services for flexible money access. Available through private and public sector partnerships, our offerings include Digital Banking -- disbursements, payments and employer services. Our proprietary software ensures real-time money movement and account funding to various end-user methods such as wallets, multi-wallet accounts, debit, prepaid and incentive.With over 3 million account holders, Rellevate is a digital banking and payment services leader. Our clients include UNICEF, the State of Georgia, the City of Baltimore, SpartanNash, St. Lucie Public Schools, Detroit Crime Stoppers, and the Arizona Lottery. This diverse clientele showcases Rellevate's ability to deliver solutions across multiple sectors.

