Eat + Drink West Hollywood Expands This March Supporting Food And Beverage Workers Directly Impacted by the LA Wildfires

Dine Local, Give Back: A Month-Long Celebration of West Hollywood’s Culinary Scene Supporting Restaurants Care with Every Reservation

Dine in West Hollywood to give back – every reservation helps!” — Tom Kiely, President & CEO of Visit West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The West Hollywood Travel and Tourism Board, also known as Visit West Hollywood , is thrilled to bring back its highly anticipated Eat + Drink West Hollywood —but this year, it’s bigger than ever.Expanding from a week-long event March 7th will kick off a celebration of culinary and cocktail innovation in West Hollywood through the month, aiming to highlight what makes West Hollywood such a desired hotspot throughout the year. Locals and visitors are encouraged to dine in West Hollywood through March to support hospitality workers hard hit by the LA wildfires. Visit West Hollywood will donate $1 to Restaurants Care for any dine-in reservation made in West Hollywood during the celebration in March (up to $10,000) to provide aid for food and beverage workers affected by recent wildfires.“We are thrilled for the return of Eat + Drink West Hollywood, this time with a meaningful twist—focused on giving back to those who need it most,” said Tom Kiely, President & CEO of Visit West Hollywood. “We’ve partnered with Restaurant Cares, an organization deeply connected to the hospitality community in our city, to support those in the food and beverage industry who have been directly impacted by the recent fires. Dine in West Hollywood to give back – every reservation helps!”Eat + Drink West Hollywood is a must-attend event for dining enthusiasts, both visitors and locals alike. Unique this March is the expansion of Eat + Drink West Hollywood to showcase every dine-in experience and cocktail bar or lounge in West Hollywood welcoming to guests. This vibrant celebration elevates culinary artistry, innovation and the diverse flavors that have long defined West Hollywood as a premier food and beverage destination and those newly emerging to make their impact in the creative city.Located in the cultural and geographic heart of Los Angeles, West Hollywood is a premier destination for food lovers, where design and culinary trends take shape. For over 40 years, the city has been home to Michelin-rated restaurants, world-class cocktail bars, and countless hidden gems within its compact 1.9 square miles. Renowned chefs and rising culinary talents alike continue to choose West Hollywood, cementing its reputation as a hub for innovation and excellence in dining.Eat + Drink West Hollywood kicks off on Friday, March 7, and runs through March 31. For more details and to explore the dynamic culinary and cocktail options in West Hollywood, visit the official event website at EatDrinkWeho.com

