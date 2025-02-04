R.F. Lafferty Announces Hiring of David Reiss

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. (“R.F. Lafferty”), a leading full-service broker-dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, today announced that financial advisor David Reiss has joined the R.F. Lafferty platform. The addition of Reiss, founder of DPR Wealth Management, follows R.F. Lafferty’s continued growth, and underscores R.F. Lafferty’s commitment to innovation and customized solutions. ensuring R.F. Lafferty remains a trusted partner for individuals, families and business owners seeking to build and protect their wealth.Before founding DPR Wealth Management Dave built and led a successful high net worth wealth advisory practice at Morgan Stanley. Prior to Morgan Stanley, Dave was a Managing Director at a leading global research company, and part of the management team that took it public in 2004. He also served as Head of Finance for a business unit of Dun & Bradstreet and managed a leading medical marketing property of Thomson Reuters.Dave was a 20+ year board member of JRF, a Catholic foundation that hosts urban middle schools at its Adirondack summer camp. He also led the launch of FirstServeBridgeport.org, a successful non-profit urban youth education and tennis program. He was among the founders and Chairman of the Board of Fairwest, a high school sports league with teams from Harlem, NY to New Haven, CT. A football halfback and Division I college baseball shortstop, Dave Captained Fordham's D-I Varsity Squash team and was later ranked number 1 in the U.S. age 45+.R.F. Lafferty Chief Operating Officer, Rob Hackel, stated, “We’re thrilled to welcome Mr. Reiss to the R.F. Lafferty team as we continue to expand our wealth management division. His extensive experience and client-first approach align perfectly with our mission to deliver personalized, strategic financial solutions to our clients.”About R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc.Established in 1946, R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. is a global, full-service broker-dealer headquartered in New York, New York. R.F. Lafferty has been family owned and operated since 1970, and clients can expect exceptional experience, continuity in service and true dedication from the people they work with at R.F. Lafferty. R.F. Lafferty offers an array of customized services including retail brokerage, wealth management, institutional sales and trading, market making, independent research, and investment banking.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.