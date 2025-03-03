CerTracker Wins AHA/MATTER Innovation Challenge, Secures Funding & Strategic Partners to Transform Healthcare Compliance

Simplifying Compliance Management AHA is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. MATTER is a global innovation hub that supports startups, hospitals, and life sciences companies

CerTracker wins AHA/MATTER Innovation Challenge, advancing AI-driven compliance to streamline credential management and improve healthcare workforce efficiency.

A safer, more compliant healthcare workforce is possible when nurse innovators harness technology to streamline credentialing, continuing education, and real-time access to accurate compliance data.” — Shadrach Igwe

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CerTracker, an AI-powered compliance and credential management platform for healthcare organizations, has been named the winner of the inaugural AHA/MATTER Heart of Innovation HBCU Challenge, securing funding and strategic partnerships to revolutionize healthcare workforce efficiency and regulatory compliance. This prestigious competition, hosted by the American Heart Association (AHA) and MATTER, recognizes groundbreaking solutions that drive healthcare innovation, equity, and improved patient outcomes.Selected from a highly competitive field, CerTracker stood out with its AI-driven compliance operating system, designed to streamline credentialing, automate compliance tracking, and reduce administrative burdens for healthcare organizations.“This win is a testament to the urgent need for innovation in healthcare compliance,” said Devin Patterson, Co-Founder & CEO of CerTracker. “With the support of the American Heart Association and MATTER, we’re accelerating our mission to simplify the healthcare workforce credentialing, improve efficiency, and drive health equity across the industry.”What This Means for CerTrackerAs the Heart of Innovation Challenge winner, CerTracker will receive:Funding to accelerate product development and market expansion.Strategic mentorship & partnership opportunities with the American Heart Association (AHA) and MATTER.A platform to engage with healthcare leaders, positioning CerTracker as a leading compliance solution.With hospitals facing ongoing staffing shortages and increasing regulatory requirements, CerTracker’s AI-driven approach ensures healthcare professionals are credentialed and workforce-ready without administrative bottlenecks.This milestone strengthens CerTracker’s position as the go-to compliance platform, empowering hospitals, staffing agencies, and individual nurses to automate compliance, reduce onboarding delays, and enhance operational efficiency.About CerTrackerCerTracker is an AI-powered compliance and credential management platform that automates regulatory tracking, simplifies credential management, and enhances workforce readiness for healthcare organizations. Through automation, real-time compliance monitoring, and digital credentialing, CerTracker reduces administrative burdens and supports a more efficient, resilient healthcare system.CerTracker’s OCR & AI-powered Digital Wallet is transforming how healthcare professionals manage their credentials. The first-of-its-kind digital wallet allows nurses and healthcare providers to:Auto-upload, extract metadata, and securely store credentials using OCR technology.Track expiration dates and receive automated compliance reminders to prevent credential lapses.Easily share or sync verified credentials with employers, hospitals, and staffing agencies in real time.About the American Heart AssociationThe American Heart Association (AHA) is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. As the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary health organization, the AHA funds innovative research, fights for stronger public health policies, and provides critical resources to improve cardiovascular health and reduce health disparities. Learn more at www.heart.org About MATTERMATTER is a global innovation hub that supports startups, hospitals, and life sciences companies in developing and scaling transformative healthcare solutions. By fostering collaboration, mentorship, and investment opportunities, MATTER accelerates the growth of companies that aim to improve health outcomes and drive healthcare innovation. Learn more at www.matter.health.Learn more at www.certracker.com Media inquiries: Shadrach Igwe, media@certracker.com

