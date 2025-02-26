IBJJF 'Gym Tour' Features Inspirit Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Redondo Beach

Led by Black Belt and World’s Masters Champion Rodrigo Freitas, the newest facility of Inspirit provides an atmosphere for personal and athletic development

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) has spotlighted Inspirit Jiu-Jitsu Academy in its latest Gym Tour series on YouTube. Led by renowned black belt Rodrigo Freitas, Inspirit was selected as the featured academy for this week, highlighting its newly remodeled, state-of-the-art facility in Redondo Beach, California.The IBJJF Gym Tour provides an inside look at top training facilities across the country, and the Inspirit episode premiered on February 26 at 9 AM PST on the IBJJF YouTube channel ( Watch Here ).As part of the feature, IBJJF interviewed Hollywood actor Vince Vaughn, who has enrolled his child at Inspirit Jiu-Jitsu Academy. Vaughn, known for films such as The Break-Up and The Internship, praised the sport’s positive impact on children’s development. “Off the mat, they're a little more capable to walk away from a situation,” said Vaughn, emphasizing the confidence-building and self-defense aspects of the sport.Rodrigo Freitas, the founder of Inspirit, has a rich history in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Originally from Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Freitas trained under the legendary Aldo ‘Caveirinha’ Januário and earned his black belt in 2007. In 2009, he moved to the United States to help expand Gracie Barra’s presence before establishing Inspirit Jiu-Jitsu Academy in 2015. Now, with its new location at 2729 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach, CA, Inspirit is dedicated to being the premier Jiu-Jitsu training center in the South Bay.“We are honored to be featured by IBJJF and to showcase our academy to the Jiu-Jitsu community worldwide,” said Freitas. “Our mission is to provide world-class training while fostering a positive atmosphere that will encourage others to be the best version of themselves both on and off the mat.”The IBJJF Gym Tour episode offers a comprehensive look at Inspirit’s high-quality training programs, modern facilities, and strong sense of community. The video will also provide insights into Freitas' coaching philosophy and the academy’s commitment to developing athletes of all levels.To learn more about Inspirit Jiu-Jitsu Academy and view its class schedule, visit www.inspiritjiujitsu.com Media Contact:

Exclusive Tour of Rodrigo Freitas’ New Inspirit Jiu-Jitsu Academy

