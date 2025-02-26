Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,695 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,172 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / DUI#2 - Refusal / DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25A1001234

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan McGowan

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 02/24/2025 at 1712 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1921 Hogback Rd

TOWN/STATE: Cambridge, Vermont

 

VIOLATIONS: DUI #2 – Refusal / DLS

 

ACCUSED: Tobias J Dodge

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 02/24/2025 at approximately 1712 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a crash on Hogback Rd in Cambridge, VT. The operator was identified as Tobias J. Dodge (23) of Winooski, Vermont. A records check revealed Dodge’s driver’s license was criminally suspended in the State of Vermont.

 

While speaking to Dodge, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Dodge went through standardized field sobriety tests, declined a PBT and was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence and driving with a criminally suspended license. Dodge was transported to the Morrisville Police Department for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Dodge was released with a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division on March 5, 2025, at 1230 hours.

 

Troopers were assisted by Notch Road Towing.

 

VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1081(d), “Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed When Special Hazards Exist” ($220, 2 points).

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/05/2025 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Lamoille County District Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Williston Barracks / DUI#2 - Refusal / DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more