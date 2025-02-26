Williston Barracks / DUI#2 - Refusal / DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1001234
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan McGowan
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: 02/24/2025 at 1712 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1921 Hogback Rd
TOWN/STATE: Cambridge, Vermont
VIOLATIONS: DUI #2 – Refusal / DLS
ACCUSED: Tobias J Dodge
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/24/2025 at approximately 1712 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a crash on Hogback Rd in Cambridge, VT. The operator was identified as Tobias J. Dodge (23) of Winooski, Vermont. A records check revealed Dodge’s driver’s license was criminally suspended in the State of Vermont.
While speaking to Dodge, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Dodge went through standardized field sobriety tests, declined a PBT and was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence and driving with a criminally suspended license. Dodge was transported to the Morrisville Police Department for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Dodge was released with a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division on March 5, 2025, at 1230 hours.
Troopers were assisted by Notch Road Towing.
VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1081(d), “Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed When Special Hazards Exist” ($220, 2 points).
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/05/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille County District Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
