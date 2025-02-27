Funraise Breaks Through Donor Communication Barriers, Providing a Simple Mailchimp Alternative for Nonprofits

Build stronger donor relationships by sending the right message to the right supporters with Funraise's Bulk Email Messaging tool.

Funraise launches purpose-built nonprofit email marketing and disrupts Mailchimp's dominant but industry-agnostic tools.

There’s no better way to build stronger donor relationships than by sending the right message to the right supporters at the right time with Funraise’s new bulk email messaging tool.” — Justin Wheeler, Funraise CEO and Co-founder

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Funraise , the leading nonprofit fundraising and CRM platform, offers nonprofits a set-it-and-forget-it bulk Email Messaging program that prioritizes accurate receipt of relevant, impactful emails to highly-targeted donor, fundraiser, or registration lists.While it’s very common for nonprofits to rely on industry-agnostic Email Service Providers (ESPs) like Mailchimp, many of those software options require fundraisers to act as a go-between, updating recipient lists on a regular basis—sometimes as frequently as multiple times per day. Funraise has delivered the perfect solution: an ESP baked into a nonprofit’s fundraising CRM.Funraise’s innovative roadmap is laser-focused on providing nonprofits with access to tech-forward features that they would otherwise have to purchase elsewhere: email messaging, donor relationship management, reports and dashboards, and fundraising websites to name a few. With Funraise’s new bulk Email Messaging tool, nonprofits can keep donor segments updated in realtime and send customized, targeted emails straight from their digital fundraising platform, saving time and money that nonprofits can’t afford to waste on more general tools like Mailchimp, Constant Contact, or HubSpot.There’s no better way to build stronger donor relationships than by sending the right message to the right supporters at the right time,” explains Justin Wheeler, CEO and Co-founder of Funraise. "And with Funraise’s new email messaging tool, nonprofit fundraisers can easily and quickly set up campaign communications that will stay fresh and focused.”Despite its status as a new feature on the block, Funraise’s bulk Email Messaging tool is dialed in and already satisfying a wide range of use cases. Along with a full-service fundraising and donor relationship management software, Funraise offers communication options that allow you to build a scheduled email journey to a dynamic list of supporters—and only send to donors that meet the list requirements at the send time.Thanks to an innovative roadmap based on customer feedback and needs, Funraise consistently brings fundraisers the tools they need to make significant impact to their clients, communities, and colleagues.About Funraise: Funraise is the leading fundraising platform combining innovative online donation tools, donor management, and data intelligence. Founded by nonprofit professionals in 2017, Funraise continues to boost nonprofit fundraising performance and impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.