Funraise Launches $25,000 Giveaway to Help YMCAs Strengthen Fundraising and Community Engagement

New nationwide challenge in early 2026 reinforces Funraise’s commitment to helping YMCAs grow donor relationships and build stronger member communities.

Funraise believes YMCAs should win no matter what. This challenge helps YMCAs sharpen fundraising strategies, engage donors more deeply, and turn short-term support into long-term relationships.” — Justin Wheeler, Funraise CEO and Co-founder

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Funraise , a nonprofit fundraising platform built by and for mission-driven organizations, today announced plans for a $25,000 giveaway for YMCAs, launching in the first half of 2026. In partnership with Daxko, a leading software provider for member-based organizations like YMCAs, health clubs, and nonprofits, the upcoming campaign is designed to support YMCAs not only through a grand prize award but through a series of challenges aimed at strengthening digital fundraising, donor retention, and community engagement.“At Funraise, we believe YMCAs should win no matter what,” said Justin Wheeler, CEO and Co-founder of Funraise. “This giveaway is about more than a single prize. It’s about helping YMCAs sharpen their fundraising strategies, engage donors more deeply, and turn short-term support into long-term community relationships.”A Giveaway Where Every YMCA Has Something to GainThe Funraise YMCA Giveaway will center around a set of challenges released throughout the campaign period. While full details will be announced closer to launch, each challenge will offer participating YMCAs opportunities to earn additional entries toward the $25,000 prize while gaining practical fundraising insights along the way.The challenges will focus on real-world outcomes YMCAs care deeply about, including:- Improving digital fundraising effectiveness- Increasing donor retention and recurring support- Encouraging deeper donor engagement beyond one-time gifts- Exploring pathways for donors to become long-term YMCA members and community participantsEven YMCAs that do not win the grand prize will leave the campaign with stronger fundraising practices, greater exposure to modern digital tools, and new ideas for building sustainable community support.“YMCAs are already doing extraordinary work,” Wheeler added. “Our goal is to help them do that work with fewer barriers and more momentum. If a YMCA participates in this giveaway, they’re going to walk away better equipped to fund their mission and support their community.”Funraise Empowers YMCAs to Strengthen Communities with Fundraising CampaignsFunraise has long focused on supporting community-centered nonprofits, including YMCAs, youth camps, Boys & Girls Clubs, and other membership-driven organizations. Through its partnership with Daxko, Funraise enables YMCAs to align fundraising and member management in a way that reflects how communities actually engage—not as transactions, but as relationships.The YMCA of Greater Long Beach's fundraising team reported that, with Funraise, they achieved over 2.6× growth in online fundraising in four years, raising more than $1 million from over 5,500 donors and supporting more than 600 peer-to-peer campaigns. Moreover, the integration with their member management system eliminated double-entry and manual data syncs—saving time and reducing error.“We have 9 branches and we use Funraise peer-to-peer for all of them… it’s extremely helpful being able to easily post the pages on your Facebook with quick links. The email automation also helps us communicate with our donors,” says Haydee Mata, Mission Advancement Administrator at YMCA of Greater Long Beach.Across the country at the Gaston County YMCA, Funraise’s digital giving experience enabled over 80% growth in online revenue in a single year—from approximately $45,400 to $82,000—with more than 1,400 donors and 141 peer-to-peer fundraisers. Executive Director Molly D’Avria commented: “Donors are able to give to the Y with a quick one-click and it is what they expect.”These examples highlight how Funraise’s intuitive fundraising tools—such as branded donation forms, peer-to-peer fundraising sites, dashboards and recurring-gift options—are already helping community-based nonprofits like YMCAs not only launch successful campaigns, but build long-term donor relationships and operational efficiencies.A Decade-Long Commitment to Nonprofits and Their MissionsFounded in 2016 by nonprofit leaders, Funraise was created to solve the same challenges many YMCA fundraisers face today: limited time, limited resources, and growing expectations from donors and communities. Funraise continues to invest in nonprofits through free technology, accessible high-level tools, and partnerships rooted in listening and collaboration.“Everything we build at Funraise comes back to one question,” Wheeler said. “Does this help nonprofits build stronger relationships with the people who believe in their mission? This giveaway is one more way we’re answering ‘yes’ for YMCAs.”More details about the $25,000 YMCA Giveaway will be shared in early 2026.About FunraiseFunraise is the top all-in-one fundraising platform designed specifically for nonprofits. Leading with innovative, user-friendly software that includes comprehensive CRM and donor management capabilities, integrated email marketing tools, and advanced analytics, Funraise's mission is to empower nonprofit organizations with beautiful, effective technology that enhances their ability to raise funds and create impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.