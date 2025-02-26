Greenbriar Market + Refillery Launches Aspera Cosmetics Product Line

Calgary’s Newest Skincare Company Offers Local, Sustainable Skincare with a Luxurious Twist

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenbriar Market + Refillery is thrilled to announce the second wave of the Aspera Cosmetics’ launch , featuring a new line of sustainable skincare products crafted to elevate everyday routines. Founded by Shawn Kearns and Mathew Beaudoin, the power duo behind both of Greenbriar’s Calgary-based refilleries, Aspera was born out of a desire to create products that not only deliver visible results but also align with their uncompromising commitment to sustainability. Aspera Cosmetics began with a simple idea: why settle for less when something better could be created? Frustrated by unstable formulations, unreliable deliveries, and products that fell short of expectations — frustrations that skincare enthusiasts everywhere can relate to — Shawn and Mat partnered with a trusted Calgary-based skincare lab to bring their vision to life. The result? A line of luxurious yet attainable skincare products that combines indulgent textures and gentle scents with high-performance ingredients—all housed in refillable, eco-conscious packaging.“We wanted products that not only performed but also made people feel good about using them,” said Shawn. “We want people to see results that make them feel like their best selves.”Every product in the Aspera line has been lovingly tested by Shawn, Mat, their family, and friends—a ritual that became central to its development. When the first moisturizers and serums began delivering noticeable results, they knew they had something truly special.The Aspera line currently includes 18 products, with five new additions — made to enhance and elevate any skincare routine — now available:Tone + Soothe with Aspera Facial Toner: This gentle, post-cleanse essential refreshes and balances the skin, prepping it perfectly for the next steps in your routine.Firm + Brighten with the Aspera Eye Cream: This powerful yet gentle eye cream hydrates, firms, and brightens, giving tired eyes a well-rested glow.Bronze + Brighten with the Aspera Tanning Water: This lightweight tanning water delivers a natural, streak-free glow, enhancing your skin’s tone with buildable radiance.Soften + Restore with Aspera Facial Serum: This nutrient-rich serum deeply hydrates and rejuvenates, helping to soothe and restore your skin’s natural balance for a healthy, radiant glow.Soften + Refresh with Aspera Facial Serum: This lightweight, revitalizing serum replenishes moisture and invigorates the skin, leaving it feeling soft, smooth, and beautifully refreshed.Shawn’s background in luxury retail brought an added touch of elegance, with thoughtfully designed packaging that feels as indulgent as the skincare itself. “Beautiful packaging matters,” Shawn added. “It’s the first connection people have with the product.” Partnering with a close friend and designer, they created branding that reflects Aspera’s elevated yet approachable ethos.While Aspera is proudly rooted in and credits its collaborative success to Calgary, Shawn and Mat’s vision extends across Canada and beyond.“Being local allows us to collaborate closely with the people who make and design our products,” said Mat. With luxurious, refillable skincare that blends sustainability with indulgence, Shawn and Mat hope to make Aspera a household name—one that redefines how skincare can feel and function for everyone.Aspera Skincare is now available both online and in-store, bringing luxury and sustainability to your fingertips. To explore the collection and learn more, visit asperacosmetics.ca and follow Aspera Cosmetics on social media for the latest updates and inspiration.About Greenbriar Market + RefilleryGreenbriar Market + Refillery is Calgary’s destination for sustainable living — offering luxurious eco-conscious products, refillable solutions, and community resources to help customers make meaningful choices. With locations in Montgomery and Crossroads Market, Greenbriar Market + Refillery is proud to support local makers and help our community shop thoughtfully with every purchase.

