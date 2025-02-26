Evergy donates aluminum falcon nesting boxes to MDC in Kansas City region

Body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Placing nest boxes for peregrine falcons high on skyscrapers or smokestacks helps these vulnerable raptors nest more safely. Evergy donated four new aluminum falcon boxes to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), built by the company’s welding team.

Evergy welders created the four metal nesting boxes based on specifications given by MDC, with special credit to welders Matt Bellach and Daniel Hash. Existing wooden boxes in the Kansas City region have the potential to rot after years exposed to the elements. The new aluminum boxes were crafted to replace these older structures as they deteriorate, with proven effectiveness elsewhere in Missouri over the past seven years.

“This partnership between local Evergy staff and MDC is a key ingredient to the peregrine falcon restoration success that has occurred in Missouri,” said MDC Damage Biologist Joe DeBold. “Partnerships like these create progress and benefit the citizenry and natural resources alike."

Peregrine falcons historically nested on cliffs and ledges. A limited number nested in Missouri in the 1800s, but habitat loss, nest disturbance, the introduction of pesticides and other human activity caused their population to plummet by the 1940s. In past decades, biologists began to reintroduce falcons in urban areas where ledges and roofs of tall buildings mimicked cliffs.

Nesting boxes create safer platforms for falcons, preventing them from building exposed nests directly on skyscrapers, smokestacks or other dangerous perches. Though nesting falcon numbers are growing, biologists still consider them to be a "species of conservation concern" and are taking active steps to restore the population.

“It’s a pleasure for Evergy to partner with local companies and agencies for the sake of conservation,” said Andrew Hare, Environmental Compliance Coordinator with Evergy. “Our talented union craft were excited to showcase their skills on this project.”

Learn more about peregrine falcons in Missouri by visiting https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/peregrine-falcon. Anyone spotting falcons nesting on bluffs, ledges, or in unusual places such as bridge trusses is asked to contact Joe DeBold at joe.debold@mdc.mo.gov.