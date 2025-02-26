Celebrate Mardi Gras with a Themed Snack Box from Mouse to Your House

Celebrate Mardi Gras at Universal Orlando with a festive snack box from Mouse to Your House! Enjoy a mix of sweet and salty treats, a masquerade mask, and colorful beads—perfect for the season! Add Some Extra Magic to Your Universal Orlando Trip! The Mardi Gras-Themed Snack Box from Mouse to Your House is the perfect treat to celebrate with delicious snacks and festive surprises!

Make a Universal Orlando vacation even sweeter with a Mardi Gras-themed snack box, available for a limited time.

This limited-edition snack box brings the magic of Mardi Gras straight to your Universal Orlando vacation with festive treats and surprises!” — Lynn Johnston

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Orlando Resort’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is in full swing, and there’s no better way to enhance your visit than with a festive snack box. Mouse to Your House , Central Florida’s premier theme park gift box provider, is bringing a taste of the celebration straight to visitors with its limited-edition Mardi Gras-Themed Snack Box Perfect for parkgoers, hotel guests, or a thoughtful surprise for a loved one, this exclusive snack box is packed with sweet and salty treats and festive Mardi Gras accessories to add a little extra magic to the trip.🎭 What’s Inside the Mardi Gras Snack Box?A Signature Mix of Sweet & Salty Snacks(Includes Assorted Lays Chips, Goldfish Crackers, Oreos, Granola, Fruit Snacks, and Tootsie Pops.)A Mardi Gras Masquerade Mask 🎭Three Strings of Colorful Beads 🎉Gift Wrapping & A Personalized Mardi Gras-Themed Gift NoteLimited-Time Offer: March Discount CodeOrder the Mardi Gras-Themed Snack Box before March 31st and save $10 on orders over $50 with promo code LUCKY10 at checkout.Mouse to Your House makes gifting easy for Universal Orlando visitors, offering hand-curated theme park-inspired treats and souvenirs delivered straight to hotels and resorts.💜💛💚 Supplies are limited, so order todayFor more details or to place an order, visit Mouse to Your House.About Mouse to Your HouseMouse to Your House is Central Florida’s go-to source for personalized gift boxes and magical surprises for theme park visitors. Whether it’s a special occasion, a surprise for a loved one, or just a way to make a vacation extra special, Mouse to Your House delivers joy one box at a time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.