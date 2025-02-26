Celebrate Mardi Gras with a Themed Snack Box from Mouse to Your House
Celebrate Mardi Gras at Universal Orlando with a festive snack box from Mouse to Your House! Enjoy a mix of sweet and salty treats, a masquerade mask, and colorful beads—perfect for the season!
Make a Universal Orlando vacation even sweeter with a Mardi Gras-themed snack box, available for a limited time.
Perfect for parkgoers, hotel guests, or a thoughtful surprise for a loved one, this exclusive snack box is packed with sweet and salty treats and festive Mardi Gras accessories to add a little extra magic to the trip.
🎭 What’s Inside the Mardi Gras Snack Box?
A Signature Mix of Sweet & Salty Snacks
(Includes Assorted Lays Chips, Goldfish Crackers, Oreos, Granola, Fruit Snacks, and Tootsie Pops.)
A Mardi Gras Masquerade Mask 🎭
Three Strings of Colorful Beads 🎉
Gift Wrapping & A Personalized Mardi Gras-Themed Gift Note
Limited-Time Offer: March Discount Code
Order the Mardi Gras-Themed Snack Box before March 31st and save $10 on orders over $50 with promo code LUCKY10 at checkout.
Mouse to Your House makes gifting easy for Universal Orlando visitors, offering hand-curated theme park-inspired treats and souvenirs delivered straight to hotels and resorts.
💜💛💚 Supplies are limited, so order today
For more details or to place an order, visit Mouse to Your House.
About Mouse to Your House
Mouse to Your House is Central Florida’s go-to source for personalized gift boxes and magical surprises for theme park visitors. Whether it’s a special occasion, a surprise for a loved one, or just a way to make a vacation extra special, Mouse to Your House delivers joy one box at a time.
