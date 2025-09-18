ZeroTrusted.ai Alerts Enterprises: Shadow AI Breaches Already Underway

KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZeroTrusted.ai today issued a warning to enterprises worldwide: Shadow AI is no longer a future risk, it is a present reality.Industry data shows that 91% of AI tools being used inside organizations today are unauthorized, creating immediate exposure to data leakage and compliance failures. Employees are already entering confidential information into generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Copilot, and Gemini — without IT or security oversight.“Shadow AI isn’t some distant risk—it’s here, it’s active, and it’s leaking data in real time,” said Tony McIntosh, CRO and Director of AI Development at ZeroTrusted.ai. “The organizations that survive this wave will be the ones that can detect and control it before it controls them.”Unlike Shadow IT, which spread slowly through unapproved applications, Shadow AI moves faster, operates invisibly, and bypasses traditional monitoring tools. Banning AI outright is ineffective, as employees will always find workarounds.ZeroTrusted.ai offers a portfolio of solutions purpose-built to address this risk, including:· Shadow AI Protection to block unauthorized AI use and prevent data leakage.· AI HealthCheck for continuous monitoring of privacy, reliability, and compliance risks.· AI Governance System (AGS) for centralized oversight of AI interactions.· A Zero Trust Architecture backbone to safeguard enterprise data in real time.By combining governance, monitoring, and Zero Trust principles, ZeroTrusted.ai enables enterprises to adopt AI securely while protecting sensitive information.About ZeroTrusted.ai ZeroTrusted.ai provides security, governance, and monitoring solutions that allow organizations to embrace AI safely. Built on a Zero Trust Architecture, the company delivers enterprise-grade protection for compliance, privacy, and trust in the AI era.

