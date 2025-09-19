ZeroTrusted.ai Expands Partner Program with Three Core AI Security Offerings

KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZeroTrusted.ai is expanding its Partner Program for resellers and distributors who want to win AI security deals quickly—without building a practice from scratch. Partners get differentiated technology, hands-on enablement, and clear paths to recurring revenue across regulated industries.Key OfferingsAI Firewall· Stop Shadow AI: Auto-discover and block unsanctioned tools· Data safety by default: Redaction, DLP, BYOK/HYOK key controlAI Gateway· Policy-as-code: Real-time guardrails for prompts, tools, agents, and APIs· Run anywhere: SaaS or Private Cloud/On-Premise; MCP/A2A-awareAI HealthCheck· Trust but verify: Model & agent health scoring; drift and jailbreak detection· Audit-ready: Chain of Custody—full logs, replay, and evidence for HIPAA, PCI DSS, GDPR, and NIST (800-53 / AI RMF)Partner Advantages· Zero-cost enrollment with fast training and certification· Co-brandable collateral & demos (decks, playbooks, talk-tracks)· Named account manager + priority engineering support· Simple pricing & deployment: Per-Seat, Per-LLM Token, or Per-API Call — available as SaaS or Private Cloud/On-Premise· Direct routes to market: SMB, MSSP, and IaaS/PaaS providers can sell directly· Cloud & On-Prem: Deploy on AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, or On-Premise“Our partners are the force multipliers of trustworthy AI. By combining their customer relationships with our Firewall, Gateway, and HealthCheck, we secure every stage of the AI lifecycle—together,” said Tony McIntosh, CRO & Director for AI Development, ZeroTrusted.ai.Thank you to our current partners for leading the way and proving what’s possible.Apply today: Complete the Reseller Partner Application Form on the ZeroTrusted.ai website. https://www.zerotrusted.ai/reseller-program/ Media ContactContact UsZeroTrusted.aicontact@zerotrusted.ai

