ZeroTrusted.ai Launches MCP and A2A Gateway to Secure Agent-to-Agent AI Conversations

KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZeroTrusted.ai today announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Gateway and Agent-to-Agent (A2A) Gateway, breakthrough technologies that give enterprises real-time visibility and control over AI agent communications.As organizations adopt AI at scale, agents are increasingly working together — exchanging prompts, passing data, and triggering actions. While powerful, these agent-to-agent conversations often happen without oversight, creating risks of data leakage, compliance failures, and ethical blind spots.“Control what they say. Govern what they do. Stay in charge. Even AI needs supervision,” said Tony McIntosh, CRO & Director of AI Development at ZeroTrusted.ai.McIntosh added:“Enterprises have spent years building controls around users and applications, but AI agents represent an entirely new challenge. These systems don’t just process data — they communicate, collaborate, and sometimes act without direct human oversight. That creates enormous opportunities, but also enormous risks.With MCP and A2A Gateway, we’re giving organizations the visibility and governance they’ve been missing. Leaders can finally understand what their AI agents are saying to each other, enforce compliance and privacy standards, and stop problems before they scale out of control. This isn’t about slowing down innovation — it’s about making sure innovation doesn’t put your business, your customers, or your reputation at risk.”Addressing a Critical Blind SpotUnlike traditional tools that focus on users or applications, MCP and A2A Gateway are designed to govern the interactions between AI agents themselves:· Model Context Protocol (MCP) Gateway standardizes how AI models connect to external systems and data.· Agent-to-Agent (A2A) Gateway provides full visibility into AI-to-AI conversations, monitoring for security, privacy, reliability, and ethical alignment.Together, these solutions allow enterprises to:· Supervise every agent communication in real time.· Enforce compliance and privacy requirements.· Detect anomalies before they escalate into enterprise risks.· Ensure AI agents remain aligned with organizational intent.The Future of AI GovernanceWith MCP and A2A Gateway, ZeroTrusted.ai is redefining how enterprises secure AI. Instead of treating agents as opaque black boxes, organizations can now govern what AI agents say and do — without slowing down innovation.About ZeroTrusted.aiZeroTrusted.ai provides advanced solutions to secure, govern, and monitor enterprise AI adoption. Built on a Zero Trust Architecture, the company enables organizations to leverage AI safely while ensuring privacy, compliance, and resilience.Media Contact: Contact Us ZeroTrusted.ai contact@zerotrusted.ai

