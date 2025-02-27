Pinnacle Awards Announces 2025 Healthcare Award Winners, Recognizing Excellence in Innovation and Impact

Logo

The awards celebrate companies and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional innovation, leadership, and impact in the healthcare industry.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pinnacle Awards , a premier program honoring outstanding achievements in the business world, proudly announces the winners of the 2025 Pinnacle Awards for Healthcare. The awards celebrate companies and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional innovation, leadership, and impact in the healthcare industry."The 2025 Pinnacle Awards for Healthcare showcase the remarkable strides being made in patient care, medical technology, and health innovation," said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards. "These winners exemplify the best of the best—pushing boundaries to improve health outcomes and advance the future of healthcare."This year’s honorees span diverse sectors within healthcare, from pioneering telemedicine platforms to revolutionary medical devices, all contributing significantly to global health advancements. The winners of the 2025 Pinnacle Awards for Healthcare are:Healthcare Leadership & Innovation:Innovator in Patient CarePlatinum: eVideonDiamond: Bruin Biometrics LLCHealthcare Leader of the YearPlatinum: Aaron WieseOutstanding Emerging Leader in HealthcarePlatinum: GROWNSYTrailblazer in Healthcare TechnologyPlatinum: CliniCompDiamond: Redpoint GlobalPatient Experience & AdvocacyExcellence in Patient-Centered CarePlatinum: Harbor HealthDiamond: Cefaly TechnologyEmerald: Relief Mental HealthSustainability & Social Impact:Community Impact AwardPlatinum: UMC - El PasoSustainable Healthcare InitiativePlatinum: West Henderson HospitalTechnology & Innovation:Top Digital Health PlatformPlatinum: MedbridgeDiamond: Lisa Lavin/ŌmcareBest Use of AI in HealthcarePlatinum: TokuDiamond: Ellen Page, Director, Talent Acquisition, Franciscan HealthEmerald: Lindus HealthBest use of tech & AI for livingPlatinum: Maplewood Senior LivingDiamond: Kisco Senior LivingBreakthrough Medical DevicePlatinum: Perimeter Medical Imaging AIDiamond: Tetiana Aleksandrova/SubsenseEmerald: KalogonMedical Device InnovationPlatinum: Motivaby Establishment LabsDiamond: HeartBeamEmerald: Dr. Katie Bush/AVITAInnovator in Biotech SolutionsPlatinum: Elegen CorpThe Pinnacle Awards selection committee evaluated nominees based on innovation, industry impact, and commitment to improving healthcare delivery and patient outcomes."These innovators are not only responding to current healthcare challenges but are also proactively shaping a more efficient, accessible, and effective healthcare system," Lang added.The full list of winners is available at www.pinnacle-award.com About the Pinnacle AwardsThe Pinnacle Awards recognize businesses and individuals who have achieved outstanding results across various industries, with programs in healthcare, technology, finance, and more. The awards highlight innovation, leadership, and measurable impact on industries and communities worldwide.For more information, please visit www.pinnacle-award.com Media Contact: info@pinnacle-awards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.