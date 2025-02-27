Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,275 in the last 365 days.

Pinnacle Awards Announces 2025 Healthcare Award Winners, Recognizing Excellence in Innovation and Impact

Logo

The awards celebrate companies and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional innovation, leadership, and impact in the healthcare industry.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pinnacle Awards, a premier program honoring outstanding achievements in the business world, proudly announces the winners of the 2025 Pinnacle Awards for Healthcare. The awards celebrate companies and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional innovation, leadership, and impact in the healthcare industry.

"The 2025 Pinnacle Awards for Healthcare showcase the remarkable strides being made in patient care, medical technology, and health innovation," said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards. "These winners exemplify the best of the best—pushing boundaries to improve health outcomes and advance the future of healthcare."

This year’s honorees span diverse sectors within healthcare, from pioneering telemedicine platforms to revolutionary medical devices, all contributing significantly to global health advancements. The winners of the 2025 Pinnacle Awards for Healthcare are:
Healthcare Leadership & Innovation:

Innovator in Patient Care
Platinum: eVideon
Diamond: Bruin Biometrics LLC

Healthcare Leader of the Year
Platinum: Aaron Wiese

Outstanding Emerging Leader in Healthcare
Platinum: GROWNSY

Trailblazer in Healthcare Technology
Platinum: CliniComp
Diamond: Redpoint Global

Patient Experience & Advocacy

Excellence in Patient-Centered Care
Platinum: Harbor Health
Diamond: Cefaly Technology
Emerald: Relief Mental Health

Sustainability & Social Impact:
Community Impact Award
Platinum: UMC - El Paso

Sustainable Healthcare Initiative
Platinum: West Henderson Hospital

Technology & Innovation:

Top Digital Health Platform
Platinum: Medbridge
Diamond: Lisa Lavin/Ōmcare

Best Use of AI in Healthcare
Platinum: Toku
Diamond: Ellen Page, Director, Talent Acquisition, Franciscan Health
Emerald: Lindus Health

Best use of tech & AI for living
Platinum: Maplewood Senior Living
Diamond: Kisco Senior Living

Breakthrough Medical Device
Platinum: Perimeter Medical Imaging AI
Diamond: Tetiana Aleksandrova/Subsense
Emerald: Kalogon

Medical Device Innovation
Platinum: Motiva® by Establishment Labs®
Diamond: HeartBeam
Emerald: Dr. Katie Bush/AVITA

Innovator in Biotech Solutions
Platinum: Elegen Corp

The Pinnacle Awards selection committee evaluated nominees based on innovation, industry impact, and commitment to improving healthcare delivery and patient outcomes.

"These innovators are not only responding to current healthcare challenges but are also proactively shaping a more efficient, accessible, and effective healthcare system," Lang added.

The full list of winners is available at www.pinnacle-award.com.

About the Pinnacle Awards
The Pinnacle Awards recognize businesses and individuals who have achieved outstanding results across various industries, with programs in healthcare, technology, finance, and more. The awards highlight innovation, leadership, and measurable impact on industries and communities worldwide.
For more information, please visit www.pinnacle-award.com.

Media Contact: info@pinnacle-awards.com

Kate Lang
Pinnacle Awards
info@pinnacle-award.com
Visit us on social media:
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pinnacle Awards Announces 2025 Healthcare Award Winners, Recognizing Excellence in Innovation and Impact

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more