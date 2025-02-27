Pinnacle Awards Announces 2025 Healthcare Award Winners, Recognizing Excellence in Innovation and Impact
The awards celebrate companies and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional innovation, leadership, and impact in the healthcare industry.IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pinnacle Awards, a premier program honoring outstanding achievements in the business world, proudly announces the winners of the 2025 Pinnacle Awards for Healthcare. The awards celebrate companies and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional innovation, leadership, and impact in the healthcare industry.
"The 2025 Pinnacle Awards for Healthcare showcase the remarkable strides being made in patient care, medical technology, and health innovation," said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards. "These winners exemplify the best of the best—pushing boundaries to improve health outcomes and advance the future of healthcare."
This year’s honorees span diverse sectors within healthcare, from pioneering telemedicine platforms to revolutionary medical devices, all contributing significantly to global health advancements. The winners of the 2025 Pinnacle Awards for Healthcare are:
Healthcare Leadership & Innovation:
Innovator in Patient Care
Platinum: eVideon
Diamond: Bruin Biometrics LLC
Healthcare Leader of the Year
Platinum: Aaron Wiese
Outstanding Emerging Leader in Healthcare
Platinum: GROWNSY
Trailblazer in Healthcare Technology
Platinum: CliniComp
Diamond: Redpoint Global
Patient Experience & Advocacy
Excellence in Patient-Centered Care
Platinum: Harbor Health
Diamond: Cefaly Technology
Emerald: Relief Mental Health
Sustainability & Social Impact:
Community Impact Award
Platinum: UMC - El Paso
Sustainable Healthcare Initiative
Platinum: West Henderson Hospital
Technology & Innovation:
Top Digital Health Platform
Platinum: Medbridge
Diamond: Lisa Lavin/Ōmcare
Best Use of AI in Healthcare
Platinum: Toku
Diamond: Ellen Page, Director, Talent Acquisition, Franciscan Health
Emerald: Lindus Health
Best use of tech & AI for living
Platinum: Maplewood Senior Living
Diamond: Kisco Senior Living
Breakthrough Medical Device
Platinum: Perimeter Medical Imaging AI
Diamond: Tetiana Aleksandrova/Subsense
Emerald: Kalogon
Medical Device Innovation
Platinum: Motiva® by Establishment Labs®
Diamond: HeartBeam
Emerald: Dr. Katie Bush/AVITA
Innovator in Biotech Solutions
Platinum: Elegen Corp
The Pinnacle Awards selection committee evaluated nominees based on innovation, industry impact, and commitment to improving healthcare delivery and patient outcomes.
"These innovators are not only responding to current healthcare challenges but are also proactively shaping a more efficient, accessible, and effective healthcare system," Lang added.
The full list of winners is available at www.pinnacle-award.com.
About the Pinnacle Awards
The Pinnacle Awards recognize businesses and individuals who have achieved outstanding results across various industries, with programs in healthcare, technology, finance, and more. The awards highlight innovation, leadership, and measurable impact on industries and communities worldwide.
For more information, please visit www.pinnacle-award.com.
Media Contact: info@pinnacle-awards.com
Kate Lang
Pinnacle Awards
info@pinnacle-award.com
Visit us on social media:
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.