One Week Remaining to Participate in Read to ME Challenge and Enter Author Drawing

There is one week left of the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) 10th annual Read to ME Challenge! Since 2015, this month-long public awareness campaign has supported children’s literacy growth by encouraging adults to read to and/or with children during the month of February. Participants are encouraged to capture a 15-minute session with a photo or video, posted to social media to encourage others to take part.

As a reminder, this year, the Maine DOE is offering an exciting incentive to celebrate a decade of Read to ME Challenge success. Participating schools and organizations may choose to fill out this form for a chance to be entered into a random drawing at the end of the Challenge, which concludes after Read Across America Day (recognized this year on March 3). About a dozen winners will be selected from this drawing for a visit from a Maine author before the end of the school year in June!

Please visit the Maine DOE website to learn more about the Read to ME Challenge. If you are submitting to win an author visit, you must complete your entry by Friday, March 7, 2025.

To share your photos/videos on social media, please use #ReadtoME or #ReadaloudME, or tag @MaineDepartmentofEducation1! on Facebook and @mainedepted on Instagram. You may also contact Maine DOE Communications Outreach Manager Rachel Paling at Rachel.Paling@maine.gov with photos/videos.

For questions about the Read to ME Challenge, please contact Maine DOE Director of Early Learning Lee Anne Larsen at Leeann.Larsen@maine.gov.