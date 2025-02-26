VT Route 62/ Fisher Rd Berlin

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

BERLIN BARRACKS

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

The intersection of VT Route 62 and Fisher rd in Berlin, by the CVMC hospital, is experiencing delays due to flashing traffic lights. The issue is in the process of being worked on.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Michelle Bulger

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

3294 St. George rd Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802.878.7111 Opt 3 / Fax: 802.878.3173



