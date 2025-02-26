Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,233 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 303,963 in the last 365 days.

VT Route 62/ Fisher Rd Berlin

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

BERLIN BARRACKS

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

The intersection of VT Route 62 and Fisher rd in Berlin, by the CVMC hospital, is experiencing delays due to flashing traffic lights. The issue is in the process of being worked on. 

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

Michelle Bulger

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

3294 St. George rd Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802.878.7111 Opt 3 / Fax: 802.878.3173


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

VT Route 62/ Fisher Rd Berlin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more