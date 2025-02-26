Rutland Barracks / DUI #2, DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4001228
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: February 26 2025, at approximately 0000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 100 / Bakers Road, Pittsfield, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2 / Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Braden Fraser
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 26, 2025, at approximately 0000 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on VT Route 100, in the Town of Pittsfield, VT. Upon arrival to the scene, Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as Braden Fraser, of Randolph, VT. During the investigation, Fraser displayed signs of impairment, and it was determined he was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Fraser was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. Fraser was also found to be operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Fraser was released with a citation to answer for the charge of DUI #2 and Criminal DLS at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: March 17, 2025, at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Crash Reconstruction Team
Rutland Barracks
124 State Place
Rutland, VT
Barracks – 802-773-9101
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.