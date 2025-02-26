Rutland Barracks / DUI #2, DLS

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE 

CASE#: 25B4001228

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek                                  

STATION: Rutland                      

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101 

 

DATE/TIME: February 26 2025, at approximately 0000 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 100 / Bakers Road, Pittsfield, VT  

VIOLATION: DUI #2 / Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Braden Fraser 

AGE: 31 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

On February 26, 2025, at approximately 0000 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on VT Route 100, in the Town of Pittsfield, VT. Upon arrival to the scene, Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as Braden Fraser, of Randolph, VT. During the investigation, Fraser displayed signs of impairment, and it was determined he was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Fraser was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. Fraser was also found to be operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Fraser was released with a citation to answer for the charge of DUI #2 and Criminal DLS at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time. 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A            

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: Yes 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division 

COURT DATE/TIME: March 17, 2025, at 10:00 AM 

             

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time. 

 

 

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Crash Reconstruction Team

Rutland Barracks

124 State Place

Rutland, VT

Barracks – 802-773-9101

 

