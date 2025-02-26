Rutland Barracks / DUI #2, DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 25B4001228

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: February 26 2025, at approximately 0000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 100 / Bakers Road, Pittsfield, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2 / Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Braden Fraser

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 26, 2025, at approximately 0000 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on VT Route 100, in the Town of Pittsfield, VT. Upon arrival to the scene, Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as Braden Fraser, of Randolph, VT. During the investigation, Fraser displayed signs of impairment, and it was determined he was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Fraser was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. Fraser was also found to be operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Fraser was released with a citation to answer for the charge of DUI #2 and Criminal DLS at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: March 17, 2025, at 10:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

