Re: VT Route 62/ Fisher Rd Berlin
This issue has been resolved.
Thank You
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
BERLIN BARRACKS
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
The intersection of VT Route 62 and Fisher rd in Berlin, by the CVMC hospital, is experiencing delays due to flashing traffic lights. The issue is in the process of being worked on.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
