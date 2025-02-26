Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced an investigation into the Texas lottery process, including two suspicious and possibly unlawful lottery “winnings” that involved bulk lottery ticket purchases and the utilization of a third-party courier service.

The investigation will examine if and when any state or federal laws were broken, as well as the process by which the “winners” obtained such a large number of tickets in a short time span.

“I’m deeply concerned about the integrity of our state’s lottery system, especially when it appears that non-citizens have shown that they are attempting to rig the system to win on demand,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Texas citizens deserve far better than bad actors getting rich off of a lottery system that is open to exploitation, and we will hold anyone who engages in illegal activity accountable.”