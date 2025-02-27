March 3rd Through 9th is Divorce With Respect Week® in Memphis

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week® In the photo: Laurie Hall and Cindy Pensoneau

The Memphis proclamation highlighted that the Collaborative Divorce process affords couples more privacy in resolving their differences.

We want to let families know that there is a better way for divorce, one that is peaceful and respectful ” — Hall

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Memphis has proclaimed March 3-9, as Divorce With Respect Week. Divorce With Respect Weekis an opportunity for couples to learn about better ways to unite the knot like the no court Collaborative Divorce process.The Memphis proclamation highlighted that the Collaborative Divorce process affords couples more privacy in resolving their differences. During Divorce With Respect Weekdivorce professionals across Memphis are offering free virtual consultations for anyone interested in learning more about the options for divorce that are available to them. This is the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Weekwhich is a national effort to educate people about the benefits of the Collaborative Divorce process.“It is an honor that Memphis has recognized the value of the Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative," said Laurie Hall, participant in Divorce With Respect Weekand a member of the Memphis Collaborative Divorce Alliance. “We want to let families know that there is a better way for divorce, one that is peaceful and respectful.”Anyone interested in speaking to a divorce financial expert, mental health professional, child specialist, or attorney during Divorce With Respect Week should visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to book a free consultation with a professional near you.

