March 3rd Through 9th is Divorce With Respect Week® in Memphis
The Memphis proclamation highlighted that the Collaborative Divorce process affords couples more privacy in resolving their differences.
We want to let families know that there is a better way for divorce, one that is peaceful and respectful ”MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Memphis has proclaimed March 3-9, as Divorce With Respect Week®. Divorce With Respect Week® is an opportunity for couples to learn about better ways to unite the knot like the no court Collaborative Divorce process.
— Hall
The Memphis proclamation highlighted that the Collaborative Divorce process affords couples more privacy in resolving their differences. During Divorce With Respect Week® divorce professionals across Memphis are offering free virtual consultations for anyone interested in learning more about the options for divorce that are available to them. This is the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week® which is a national effort to educate people about the benefits of the Collaborative Divorce process.
“It is an honor that Memphis has recognized the value of the Divorce With Respect Week® initiative," said Laurie Hall, participant in Divorce With Respect Week® and a member of the Memphis Collaborative Divorce Alliance. “We want to let families know that there is a better way for divorce, one that is peaceful and respectful.”
Anyone interested in speaking to a divorce financial expert, mental health professional, child specialist, or attorney during Divorce With Respect Week should visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to book a free consultation with a professional near you.
Timothy Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.