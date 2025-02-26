Digital Euro Conference 2025: Shaping the Future of Digital Money

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Digital Euro Conference 2025 (DEC25) is set to be the most transformative event of the year, bringing together leading experts, innovators, and policymakers to shape the future of digital money. With a dynamic agenda focused on Digital Currencies, Blockchain Technologies, Stablecoins, and Innovation in Payments, DEC25 will provide an invaluable platform to explore the future of finance, from Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) to the latest tokenization trends.Why Attend DEC25DEC25 will feature thought-provoking discussions led by experts from major financial institutions, central banks, and fintech innovators. This is the must-attend event for fintech enthusiasts, policymakers, and investors looking to deepen their understanding of digital currencies, network with top professionals, and explore cutting-edge financial technologies. Whether you are interested in blockchain advancements, CBDCs, or stablecoin regulations, DEC25 will keep you at the forefront of the industry.Agenda HighlightsDEC25 will explore some of the most pressing issues in digital finance, featuring inspiring sessions across three dedicated tracks: Main Stage, Innovation Room, and Roundtable Room. Some of the key sessions include:The Future of the Digital Euro – Dr. Alexandra Hachmeister, Director General of Digital Euro at Deutsche Bundesbank, will provide an update on CBDC developments.Lessons from ECB Wholesale CBDC Trials – Senior representatives from the ECB, Oesterreichische Nationalbank, and Banque de France will discuss insights from CBDC trials and their impact on financial markets.Stablecoins Under the Lens – A fireside chat with Clarisse Hagege (Dfns) will explore security, regulation, and interoperability in the stablecoin space.An Introduction to the Wyoming Stablecoin – Debra Brookes (Wyoming Stable Token Commission) will introduce the Wyoming Stablecoin initiative and its implications for crypto-backed digital assets.Tokenization Into the Mainstream – Experts from Banco Central do Brasil (Alessandro Fraga), Swift (Nick Kerigan), and Standard Chartered Bank (John Ho) will discuss how tokenization is reshaping the future of assets.The Golden Age of Stablecoins? Life After MiCAR – A panel featuring experts from Dfns, Circle, and the European Commission will explore regulatory frameworks and market adoption of stablecoins post-MiCAR.To access the full agenda, click here Confirmed SpeakersWe are proud to welcome an exceptional lineup of speakers , including:Dr. Alexandra Hachmeister - Director General Digital Euro at Deutsche BundesbankHolger Neuhaus - Head of Division Market Innovation and Integration at the European Central BankDr. Joachim Schwerin - Principal Economist at the European CommissionDebra Brookes - Chief Risk & Compliance Officer at the Wyoming Stable Token CommissionClarisse Hagege - Founder & CEO at DfnsMiguel Fernández Ordóñez - Former Governor of Banco de EspañaDr. Hatice Karahan - Deputy Governor at Central Bank of the Republic of TürkiyeNick Kerigan - Managing Director, Head of Innovation at SwiftThese distinguished experts will give attendees critical insights into the evolving digital finance ecosystem.Sponsors and PartnersDEC25 is made possible thanks to the support of our esteemed sponsors:Dfns – A leader in secure digital asset infrastructure, setting a new standard for financial security with WaaS (Wallet-as-a-Service) technology.SDX – The first fully regulated stock exchange and central securities depository (CSD), revolutionizing digital asset trading.Accenture – A global leader in digital transformation, providing cutting-edge cloud, AI, and security solutions.Worldline – A pioneer in payments and trusted transactions, enabling businesses to process payments securely and efficiently.msg – A provider of comprehensive IT solutions specializing in digital transformation, AI, and cloud services.dEURO Association – The first decentralized stablecoin for the Euro, offering a secure and autonomous digital asset solution.DEC25 is more than just a conference; it’s a platform where the future of digital finance takes shape.Registration is now open - Use code KEYWire20 for 20% off.For more information and to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.de/e/digital-euro-conference-2025-dec25-tickets-943320154977?aff=oddtdtcreator

