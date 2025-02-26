PB5STAR’S PB5 COURT2 SHOE STARS AS THE OFFICIAL SHOE OF THE CELEBRITY PICKLEBALL BASH

Top Athletes And Entertainers Step Onto the Court for Inaugural Celebrity Pickleball Celebration

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PB5 Court2 shoe, an innovative pickleball shoe from the performance brand PB5star, was named the official shoe of the inaugural Celebrity Pickleball Bash presented by DoorDash, a sensational two-day event that brought together pickleball enthusiasts and celebrities alike. The event was held on February 15-16, 2025, at San Francisco’s Warfield Theatre, at the same time as the All-Star NBA epic event and the U.S. Chinese New Year Parade, marking San Francisco as the heart of a $350 million economic boost over the weekend.

PB5star took the stage as an official sponsor, emphasizing the intersection of pickleball competition and entertainment. To mark the occasion, participants were gifted PB5star accessories and a pair of the newly launched PB5 Aprés Sport Slides, light-weight recovery slides engineered with a deep heel-cup that works in tandem with arch support, met-dome and toeBar to ensure feet get 5-star treatment.

The Bash is being initially aired on PBTV on the following dates:

Wednesday 2/26: 3:00 am & 7:30 am EST

Thursday 2/27: 4:30 pm EST

Saturday 3/1: 5:00 am EST, 2:00 pm EST

Sunday 3/2: 2:00 am EST, 8:30 pm EST

One of the event's highlights was the participation of Adriana Tomazelli, a PB5star-sponsored pro pickleball player. A force on the court, Tomazelli joined in clinics, mingled with fans, and embodied the spirit of pickleball's growing community.

“Supporting the Celebrity Pickleball Bash presented by DoorDash was a great opportunity to promote the love of pickleball and connect with the growing community that thrives on the energy and excitement of the game,” said Angela Caltagirone, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, PB5star. “It's about supporting players with performance gear, but also about enabling stories and connections on the court—a vision that fuels PB5star.” For more information on PB5star and its range of premium pickleball gear, including the 5-star PB5 Court2 Shoe, visit PB5star.com.

The Celebrity Pickleball Bash presented by DoorDash, showcased exhilarating matches, star-studded entertainment, and pickleball magic. In attendance were a mix of celebrities and professional athletes, including:

• Terrell Owens (former NFL wide receiver)

• Brandi Chastain (U.S. Women’s National Team World Cup winner)

• Hunter Pence (former MLB All-Star)

• Tyler Hansbrough (former NBA player)

• Chris Mullin (Golden State Warriors legend)

• Urijah Faber (former mixed martial arts champion)

• Amanda Sorensen (Formula DRIFT driver)

• Niko Moon (country artist)

• Jenna Bandy (sports content creator)

ABOUT PB5STAR

PB5star is a premier pickleball footwear, apparel, and game gear company dedicated to providing high-quality, stylish, and performance-driven footwear and clothing for pickleball enthusiasts. Our mission is to help players feel amazing, look incredible, and play better than ever. PB5star combines innovative design with premium materials and 30 years of bio-mechanic experience to create stellar footwear. We’re proud to support the sport at every level—from grassroots events at local clubs to major leagues. We’re also engaged with the APP Collegiate League, PPA World Championship, and local NPL teams. Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, PB5star offers performance footwear and apparel that boosts your confidence and enhances your playing experience. For more information, visit us at https://www.pb5star.com/.

