CEC Logo

The Center for Endometriosis Care Continues to Advocate for Painful, Costly Disease

...every symptom a patient reports should be taken seriously from the start.” — The Center for Endometriosis Care

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- March is Endometriosis Awareness Month, a dedicated time to shine a light on a painful disease affecting approximately 200 million individuals worldwide. The Center for Endometriosis Care (CEC) continues to underscore the critical need for greater awareness and support for this often-misunderstood public health issue.A systemic inflammatory disease in which endometrium-like tissue grows outside the uterus, endometriosis is often found throughout the abdominopelvic cavity but can also potentially involve extrapelvic locations like the lungs. The impact of this complex disease reaches far beyond reproductive or menstrual health, causing debilitating pain, painful intercourse, infertility, gastrointestinal and urinary dysfunction, chronic fatigue, abnormal bleeding, complications like collapsed lungs in cases of thoracic endometriosis, and much more. Effective management demands early diagnosis and a personalized, multidisciplinary approach, often incorporating surgical excision alongside various adjuncts such as pelvic physiotherapy. Medical therapies may also offer short-term relief, though benefits are often overshadowed by limited efficacy and challenging side effects.“Endometriosis is not just a ‘bad period,’” stresses Dr. Ken Sinervo , world-renowned specialist and Medical Director of the CEC. “This is a disease that can affect the entire body, from gastrointestinal and kidney complications to lung collapses and more. Many patients endure unrelenting, chronic pain as a result.” Endometriosis is also often intertwined with co-occurring conditions like irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, certain immune and cardiovascular issues, even certain malignancies and several others. The effects can extend into every facet of life, contributing to physical and emotional strain and imposing significant burdens from medical costs, lost wages, disrupted education and careers, and more.Despite the high prevalence and societal impact of endometriosis, pervasive misconceptions and stigma continue to fuel delayed diagnoses and inadequate care. The disease can affect adolescents, reproductive-aged individuals, those who are post-menopausal, and patients who have had their uterus and/or ovaries removed. “Yet individuals with endometriosis are still too often dismissed and gaslit, diminishing the seriousness of their condition,” said Dr. Sinervo. Many with the disease, particularly among marginalized communities, encounter systemic health disparities that lead to subpar treatment, and patients from all walks of life routinely share stories of arduous and disheartening healthcare experiences. “By the time they find their way to us, most patients have endured multiple failed surgeries, endless cycles of ineffective medical treatments, and a lack of understanding,” said Dr Sinervo. “They deserved compassionate, effective care from the very beginning.”The CEC’s Dr. Jose Eugenio-Colon agrees. “Early diagnosis and effective treatments can dramatically improve quality of life,” he said. “But when a physician lacks familiarity with the diverse presentations of endometriosis or is unprepared to manage it appropriately, it results in prolonged suffering and inadequate treatments. This disease can manifest in many forms - some of which are difficult to detect unless you know what to look for - and every symptom a patient reports should be taken seriously from the start.”Established in 1991, the CEC is a distinctive, high-volume Center of Expertise that treats patients from around the world, with Dr. Sinervo and Dr Eugenio-Colon performing hundreds of advanced Laparoscopic Excision surgeries annually. Beyond compassionate and skilled clinical care, the CEC team also champions a number of global advocacy, education, surgical training, research, and legislative efforts on the disease. “As we observe Endometriosis Awareness Month, we call on everyone - patients, healthcare providers, policymakers, employers, and allies - to join us in strengthening support, advancing research funding, and establishing better care pathways for this disease," said Dr. Sinervo. "Together, we can create lasting change."Dr. Sinervo and Dr. Eugenio-Colon encourage anyone who has, or suspects they may have, endometriosis or associated gynepathologies to undergo a free case consult with them. For more information about the disease, the CEC's free case review program, and much more, visit CenterForEndo.com or join the Center on social media @centerforendocare.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.