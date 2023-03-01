March is Endometriosis Awareness Month
Center for Endometriosis Care Continues to Bring Painful, Costly Public Health Issue to ForefrontATLANTA, GA, USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While efforts aimed at increasing education, awareness, research funding, and access to care occur throughout the year, March has long been officially designated as Endometriosis Awareness Month and a time for stakeholders to come together to formally recognize the disease. The Center for Endometriosis Care (CEC) continues to highlight the many needs related to this painful, costly public health issue through ongoing efforts and initiatives.
Endometriosis is a systemic, inflammatory disease characterized by the presence of endometrial-like tissue located elsewhere in the body. With the potential to be found in virtually any organ system, the disease has a variety of clinical presentations including but not limited to non-menstrual pelvic pain which may become chronic; inflammation; infertility/pregnancy loss; debilitating periods in those who menstruate; formation of painful cysts and adhesions; bodywide pain and fatigure; gastrointestinal, urinary, and other organ dysfunction; and much more. Endometriosis is often diagnosed in the abdominopelvic cavity but can also be located in extrapelvic locations like the lungs, diaphragm or beyond.
Unfortunately, the disease’s far-reaching, systemic effects often go unrecognized or trivialized, with patient complaints ignored by some clinicians, family/friends, and the public alike. Endometriosis may also be mistakenly thought of by some as merely 'a period disease’ and can be frequently overlooked in those who have undergone a hysterectomy, are post-menopausal or who otherwise do not menstruate, as well as in younger patients and teens who are erroneously thought to be ‘too young’ to struggle with the disease. Healthcare disparities, long diagnostic delays, and poor management are common with endometriosis, and patients often suffer through missed diagnoses and ineffective or inadequate therapies. “By the time our patients reach my Center, many have lost trust in the healthcare system,” said world-renowned endometriosis specialist and CEC Medical Director, Dr. Ken Sinervo. “Most individuals have had three or four - or more - unsuccessful surgeries and countless rounds of failed medical therapies before I see them, if they were even able to obtain a diagnosis at all. Despite those challenges, the majority are still good candidates for our help - but patients deserve far better from the very start.”
The CEC’s Dr. Jose Eugenio-Colon agrees. “Early diagnosis and treatment can improve quality of life for those with endometriosis and related conditions,” he said, but cautions that not everyone is prepared to diagnose or treat the disease properly. “If a physician is not familiar with all the signs and forms of endometriosis, it may not be recognized or treated optimally.”
The CEC is a distinctive Center of Expertise founded in 1991 by endometriosis pioneer Dr. Robert B. Albee, Jr. to provide for the dedicated treatment of the disease and associated gynepathologies. For more than thirty years, the Center has treated thousands of patients from nearly seventy countries through a multidisciplinary approach combined with Laparoscopic Excision (LAPEX). “So many individuals have been dismissed, even for years, or given dismal prospects and limited choices,” said Dr Sinervo. “To be able to offer our patients from around the world another alternative through meticulous and advanced LAPEX of their disease, and see the long-lasting, successful effects, makes what we do so worthwhile,” he said. Dr Sinervo and Dr Eugenio-Colon each operate on hundreds of cases annually at the high-volume Center, including on thoracic, diaphragmatic and other extrapelvic forms of endometriosis which most practitioners will never encounter.
Dr. Sinervo, Dr Eugenio-Colon, and the CEC team also support the community’s calls to address the ongoing disparities and shortfalls in endometriosis by serving as global advocates in an effort to drive change through collaboration on many initiatives, including nursing, physician, and public health education; research; surgical training; being represented on Legislative Working Groups for the disease; and more. On March 19, the Center will again partner with Regent Properties to turn the Perimeter skyline yellow when they have the iconic Queen building symbolically lit for endometriosis, as they do annually.
“Endometriosis is a whole-body disease that almost destroyed me,” said Kate Donahue, BCPA, a scientist and Board-Certified professional Advocate. “I am grateful to the Center for helping me physically heal and get back on my feet.” As Co-Founder of the popular advocacy organization, EndoGirls Blog (@endogirlsblog), Kate encourages "all those with endometriosis to research the disease using authoritative resources - and above all, to not lose hope."
Endometriosis Awareness Month is observed through March 31, 2023. As part of the Center’s continuing efforts to try and help those who may be suffering, Dr. Sinervo and Dr. Eugenio-Colon encourage any individual who has, or thinks they may have, endometriosis to take advantage of a no cost, no obligation records review and phone consultation with them. Anyone seeking further information is encouraged to visit the Center’s comprehensive educational website at http://www.CenterForEndo.com and follow the CEC on IG at @centerforendocare / @drendometriosis and Facebook at centerforendometriosiscare / DrEndometriosis.
