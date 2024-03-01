MARCH IS ENDOMETRIOSIS AWARENESS MONTH
The Center for Endometriosis Care Continues to Advocate for Painful, Costly Disease
Endometriosis is not ‘just a bad period’ - there are so many other symptoms and systemic impacts.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Though efforts aimed at increasing education, awareness, research funding, and improved access to care occur throughout the year, March has long been officially designated as Endometriosis Awareness Month. The Center for Endometriosis Care (CEC) remains committed to spotlighting the pressing needs surrounding this painful and costly public health issue.
— Ken Sinervo, MD, MSc, FRCSC, ACGE, CEC Medical Director
Endometriosis is a systemic, inflammatory disease characterized by the presence of endometrial-like tissue located elsewhere in the body. With the potential to be found in virtually any organ system, the disease has a variety of clinical presentations including but not limited to non-menstrual pelvic pain; infertility; debilitating periods in those who menstruate; gastrointestinal, urinary, and other organ pain and dysfunction; painful sex; back/leg pain; and much more. Endometriosis is also associated with a high burden of comorbidities, which can lead to further reduced quality of life and increased healthcare costs. Often diagnosed in the pelvis, the disease may also be present on the lungs, diaphragm and beyond. Unfortunately, the body-wide impact of endometriosis often goes unrecognized or trivialized, with symptoms ignored by some clinicians, family/friends, and the public alike.
Endometriosis may be mistakenly thought of as merely 'a period disorder’ and can be overlooked in those who have undergone a hysterectomy, are post-menopausal or who otherwise do not menstruate, as well as in younger patients and teens who are erroneously thought to be ‘too young’ to have the disease. "Endometriosis can be debilitating and eventually evolve into a situation where a patient is having pain all the time,” said world-renowned endometriosis specialist and CEC Medical Director, Dr. Ken Sinervo. “Unfortunately, a lot of patients get dismissed and gaslit, undermining the urgency and complexity of their situation and being told, ‘that’s normal, you just have to get used to it,'” he said. “But endometriosis is not ‘just a bad period’ - there are so many other systemic impacts - bowel, bladder issues and so much more - even lung collapses,” said Dr. Sinervo.
Individuals with endometriosis often suffer through missed diagnoses and multiple ineffective or inadequate therapies. “By the time our patients reach our Center, many have undergone unsuccessful surgeries or countless rounds of failed medical therapies,” said Dr. Sinervo. “They deserved far better from the very start,” he said. The CEC’s Dr. Jose Eugenio-Colon agrees. “Early diagnosis and effective treatment can often improve the quality of life for many with the disease, but if a physician is unfamiliar with all the signs and forms of endometriosis or is unprepared to treat it properly, long delays in diagnosis and care can result," he said. "Not everyone is prepared to optimally diagnose and treat endometriosis," said Dr. Eugenio-Colon.
The CEC is a distinctive Center of Expertise founded in 1991 to provide dedicated care for endometriosis, including thoracic, diaphragmatic and other complex cases of the disease, which most practitioners will never encounter. For over thirty years, Dr. Sinervo’s high-volume Center has been treating thousands of patients from around the world, with CEC surgeons performing hundreds of Laparoscopic Excision surgeries annually. The Center also promotes integrative care through collaborative referrals for various adjuncts post-surgically, including pelvic floor physical therapy, to optimize outcomes. “Our enduring goal is to offer patients and caregivers the necessary support and education they need to navigate their healthcare journey with confidence,” said Dr. Sinervo. In addition to clinical care, Dr. Sinervo, Dr. Eugenio-Colon, and the CEC team also champion the endometriosis community’s calls to action by serving as global advocates. In an effort to drive change, the Center engages in multiple endeavors year round including nursing, physician, and public health education initiatives; research facilitation; surgical training; media outreach and awareness campaigns; legislative efforts to implement improved policies and increase research funding; and much more.
Dr. Sinervo and Dr. Eugenio-Colon encourage any individual who has, or thinks they may have, endometriosis to take advantage of their no-cost, no-obligation case review option to determine if the Center can help them. For further information about the CEC's free case evaluation program, endometriosis, the CEC, and March Awareness Month, visit CenterForEndo.com.
Heather Guidone, BCPA
Center for Endometriosis Care
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram