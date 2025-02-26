The HER Unbreakable Journey: The Power of I Am Summit, presented by I Am Unbreakable® Global Media in partnership with The Scotiabank Women Initiative®, is set to take place on February 28th, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Get ready for an impactful experience that celebrates the art of storytelling, authenticity and the power it holds to transform lives.” — Adrianne Fekete, Founder of I Am Unbreakable®

TORONTO , ONTARIO , CANADA, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine a groundbreaking fusion of The View and Sex in the City, minus the sex. Our rockstar lineup of speakers who will share their authentic journeys—no filters, just raw and real stories that resonate. These remarkable individuals are ready to tackle the tough topics we often avoid, sparking conversations that matter.“We are celebrating the voices of remarkable women who have defied expectations, overcome unimaginable obstacles and achieved personal and professional greatness while creating a ripple effect of empowerment and change: HER Way, HER Turn, HER Choice, HER Journey, HER Moment,” says Adrianne Fekete , the Founder & Owner of I Am Unbreakable® Global Media In tandem with this year’s International Women’s Day theme of #AccelerateAction is HER Unbreakable Journey: The Power of I Am Summit, presented by I Am UnbreakableGlobal Media, in partnership with The Scotiabank Women Initiativewill shine a spotlight on remarkable women who have shattered expectations and overcome unimaginable obstacles.The groundbreaking summit will elevate and amplify the voices of extraordinary women. The HER Unbreakable Journey: The Power of I Am Summit, presented by I Am UnbreakableGlobal Media in partnership with The Scotiabank Women Initiative, is set to take place on February 28th, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. This unparalleled experience will unite trailblazers, changemakers, disruptors, entrepreneurs, founders, and supportHERS all ready to share their unfiltered journeys and inspire transformative action.“ We’re diving into those bold, candid conversations that everyone craves, but often hesitates to explore. Get ready for an impactful experience that celebrates the art of storytelling, authenticity and the power it holds to transform lives,” says Fekete.Why You Should Be There:Unlock the Secrets to Success: Discover innovative strategies for fostering collaborative networks and prioritizing funding among women.Transform the Funding Landscape: Learn how to reshape the ecosystem to better support women-led initiatives and their unique challenges.Harness Collective Power: Explore how authentic relationships can spark innovative collaborations and drive meaningful change on every level.The lineup features inspiring speakers—pioneering female founders and industry leaders—who will share their stories of resilience, courage, and grace. Get ready for raw, real conversations that will resonate deeply and challenge you to take action.Why Story Sharing Matters:Story sharing breaks down barriers, fosters empathy, and provides invaluable lessons from the experiences of others. It allows us to confront tough topics, challenge societal norms, and inspire change. By listening to the stories of leaders, trailblazers, and disruptors, we gain insights that can propel us forward in our journeys. Storytelling is a powerful tool for connection, understanding, and growth.This is not just a summit; it’s a movement dedicated to empowering over 1 billion women globally to embrace their power and seize their opportunities.Meet Our Trailblazers: From trailblazers in entrepreneurial funding and governance to innovators in media, technology, and social change, all the speakers are ready to disrupt the status quo and fuel your passion for transformation. Their journeys are more than just stories; they are dynamic catalysts for real change.Media Invitation: We invite media representatives to cover this innovative, transformative summit and be part of a conversation that matters. Join us for lunch as we celebrate women’s achievements and ignite change across communities.Summit Details:Date: February 28th, 2025Time: 11:00 AM - 4:00 PMLocation:100 Queens Quay East3rd FloorToronto, OntarioM5E 1V3Tickets: SOLD OUTI Am UnbreakableGlobal Media connects communities and people that drive impact. We offer brands, leaders, and audiences platforms that champion success and ignite innovation. Our mission, Yes You Can™ spearheads a global movement to empower a billion women.

