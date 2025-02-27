Storagely and swivl Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Self Storage Websites with AI-Powered Tools

Storagely Professional-tier customers now gain access to swivl features at no additional cost, driving more online rentals and improving tenant experiences.

This partnership is more than just tech integration – it's about creating real, measurable value for storage operators,” — Rodolfo Ramirez, Co-founder & COO of swivl

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Storagely , the leading provider of optimized websites for the self storage industry, has partnered with swivl , the top AI-powered engagement platform for self storage operators. This unique collaboration provides Storagely Professional-tier customers with access to premium swivl features, helping them boost online rentals, improve operational efficiency, and enhance tenant interactions—at no extra cost."This partnership is about bringing the best of both worlds to self storage operators. At Storagely, we're committed to helping our customers succeed online, and teaming up with swivl means they now have even more tools to drive revenue and improve the tenant experience. We're proud to partner with a company that shares our vision for innovation and customer success," said Amanda DiGaspari, co-founder & COO of Storagely.swivl’s AI-powered tools work seamlessly with Storagely’s search-optimized websites, offering a streamlined rental experience through features like the exclusive Unit Connect integration. This integration enables prospective tenants to select units via chat and proceed directly to checkout—eliminating friction and expediting conversions."Storagely's reputation for building top-tier websites aligns perfectly with our goal of delivering smart, automated solutions that engage customers. Working together was a natural fit. This partnership is more than just tech integration – it's about creating real, measurable value for storage operators," added Rodolfo Ramirez, Co-founder & COO of swivl.Key Features Included in the Partnership:• Unit Connect: A Storagely-exclusive integration with swivl that enables friction-free rentals, sending chat data straight to checkout without duplicate entry.• AI-Powered Web Chat: Engage tenants 24/7 with customizable, branded chat widgets.• 500+ Pre-Built Workflows: Automate repetitive tasks to save time and enhance customer service.• CRM & Lead Management: Effortlessly capture, qualify, and track leads.• FMS Integrations: Ensure real-time unit availability with seamless facility management software integration.• Global & Local Knowledge Graph: Provide personalized interactions tailored to each facility.• Location-Based Permissions: Manage multi-facility operations with enhanced oversight.Exclusive Benefits for Storagely Customers:Storagely Professional-tier customers automatically receive these swivl features at no additional cost. Those seeking even more advanced capabilities can upgrade to higher swivl tiers with exclusive discounts available through this partnership. Existing swivl customers using Storagely websites will benefit from additional integrated features covered by Storagely.About StoragelyStoragely is a SaaS platform dedicated to helping self storage operators increase online rentals through search-optimized websites, fast checkout processes, and integrated marketing tools. Storagely focuses on delivering actionable insights, seamless data integrations, and a user-friendly experience. Learn more at storagely.io.About swivlswivl is the self storage industry’s leading AI-powered automation platform, offering omni-channel communication tools that enhance tenant engagement and operational efficiency. Through advanced chat solutions, CRM tools, and real-time data integration, swivl helps operators convert leads and improve customer satisfaction. Visit tryswivl.com for more information.Amanda DiGaspariCo-founder & COO, StoragelyPhone: 844-908-2800Email: amanda@storagely.ioWebsite: storagely.ioRodolfo RamirezCo-founder & COO, swivlPhone: 512-222-7247Email: sales@tryswivl.comWebsite: tryswivl.com

