Storagely Partners with Calcumate to End Unit Size Errors and Confusion for Self Storage Customers
Storagely becomes the first to integrate Calcumate as a standard feature.
We are excited to partner with Calcumate to bring the easiest online rental system to the industry”WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Storagely has today become the first company in the world to choose to integrate Calcumate, the world’s leading 3D storage calculator (size guide), directly into its technology as a standard feature.
— Christina Powell, Chief Revenue Officer of Storagely
From today, all customers on Storagely’s Professional and Enterprise packages will have access to Calcumate as a standard inclusion. Not only will Calcumate be included as standard, but it will be integrated deeply within the Storagely booking flow. The Calcumate functionality will be rolled out progressively to Storagely’s existing customers over the next six weeks.
A staggering ~80% of self-storage tenants have never rented a unit before, often resulting in unnecessary stress and confusion during the rental process. The primary source of this anxiety and confusion is not knowing the right unit size to rent, and it is frequently a reason why website visitors choose to “abandon cart” and not rent straight away online.
With Calcumate’s groundbreaking unit size calculator, Storagely now allows prospective tenants to effortlessly and accurately calculate which storage unit options will fit their belongings and visualize how they will fit inside, ensuring prospective tenants choose the correct size and know exactly how to pack everything in.
The integration of Calcumate into Storagely’s booking flow has been carefully architected to ensure that only those prospects who are unsure of their size requirements need to use it, and those who do are pushed along in the buying process and shown only the units which will fit their belongings.
Storagely Founder and CEO Brian Leimone, said Calcumate puts Storagely’s online rental checkout system even further ahead:
“Storagely is at the forefront of self-storage technology, constantly seeking innovative ways to enhance the online rental experience. Our online rental checkout system is delivering 2-5 times more online rentals than previous websites, and by integrating Calcumate directly into the Storagely booking flow, we are making it even easier for website visitors to convert into paying customers. This innovation ultimately allows our customers to achieve greater success and profitability: it eliminates friction and anxiety, leading to increased rental conversions, increased occupancy, lower customer service costs and reduced unit transfers due to incorrect size choices.”
"We are excited to partner with Calcumate to bring the easiest online rental system to the industry," said Christina Powell, Chief Revenue Officer of Storagely.
Calcumate CEO Ross Metherell, said: “The Storagely team has worked hand-in-hand with us to combine our technologies in a considered way that utilizes Calcumate’s most advanced features to the benefit of self storage companies and the end users of their websites. We are proud to support Storagely’s commitment to continuous improvement and innovation as they rapidly expand their customer base in the US and beyond.”
More details of the integration will be made available on Storagely’s website at
storagely.io/calcumate
Key Benefits of the Storagely and Calcumate Partnership:
- Increased Rental Conversions:
The streamlined process facilitated by the tight integration
between Calcumate's precise unit size calculator and Storagely's intuitive rental checkout
system significantly boosts conversions, allowing customers to quickly find the best
storage unit for their needs, and the accuracy gives them the confidence to go ahead and
rent it.
- Increased Occupancy:
Self-storage facilities using Storagely can achieve increased
occupancy by differentiating themselves from competitors via this unique bundled solution
which is designed to convert web visitors into paying tenants better than ever before.
- Lower Customer Service Costs:
Prospective customers are less likely to contact customer
service agents when they can figure out which size they need all by themselves. Storagely’s
integration with Calcumate’s size guide also reduces the chances of unit swaps due to
choosing the wrong unit size, eliminating the resulting headaches and inefficiencies for all
involved.
- Bundled Savings:
By using Calcumate from within Storagely's Professional and Enterprise
packages, customers can enjoy significant savings because Calcumate is provided for free
as part of the package.
About Calcumate:
Calcumate is the world's leading 3D storage calculator / size guide. It is trusted by 5000+ facilities in 30+ countries to increase user engagement and conversion rates while decreasing customer service involvement in the rental process. For more information visit: www.calcumate.co
About Storagely:
Storagely leads the storage industry to rent differently. As the most innovative all-in-one self-storage website solution, Storagely guarantees an increase in rentals through its user-friendly platform, setting a new standard for how self-storage facilities operate and engage with their customers. For more information visit www.storagely.io
Storagely Purchase Enquiries
Christina Powell, Chief Revenue Officer
christina@storagely.io
+1 (442) 291-4420
Storagely Media Contact
Brian Leimone, Founder and CEO
brian@storagely.io
Brian Leimone
Storagely
+1 844-908-2800
YouTube