Storagely, Self Storage Manager, and Storage Star Announce Innovative Website Integration

Press Release with Self Storage Manager Storage Star Homepage

Storagely announces its website integration with Self Storage Manager (SSM), now live at storagestar.com.

Having been in the storage industry for over 20 years, I have seen many attempts to figure out the website mouse trap. Brian and his team have found a better way, and we are seeing immediate results.” — David Decker, Chief Operations Officer - Storage Star

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Storagely is excited to announce its first website integration with Self Storage Manager (SSM), now live at storagestar.com, one of the premier self-storage providers in the United States. This collaboration marks Storagely’s third facility management software (FMS) integration, demonstrating its commitment to providing customers with robust options for managing and enhancing their storage experiences.Innovative Integration, Tangible ResultsSince implementing the new Storage Star website, the impact has been substantial:- Online rentals have surged by 48%.- The online rental conversion rate has increased by 3X.- The bounce rate has decreased by 54%.- Session durations on the website have doubled.p.s. This is has all been achieved with an 85% reduction of the Google Paid Ad Budget.These metrics highlight the seamless experience and efficiency brought by Storagely’s advanced solutions, combined with the robust capability of Self Storage Manager’s cloud-based management software. This integration is designed to increase self storage rentals across Storage Star’s extensive portfolio of over 26,000 storage units in more than 40 locations across Alaska, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.A Word from PartnersDavid Decker, Chief Operations Officer at Storage Star, comments on the integration: “Having been in the storage industry for over 20 years and having worked with some of the best operators out there, I have seen many attempts to figure out the website mouse trap. Brian and his team have found a better way, and we are seeing immediate results.”We are thrilled to announce an integration with an additional website provider, Storagely, and the onboarding of Storage Star onto the SSM-Storagely website integration,” said Rohan Shenoy, President of Self Storage Manager. “We strongly believe in providing our clients the choice of third-party services they want SSM to integrate with. This new integration provides our customers with an option to benefit from an efficient and automated lead-to-leasing process for self-storage consumers. As Storage Star has been a long-time customer of ours, we are glad that they’re able to realize the results from this new integration, and we look forward to continuing to jointly support them for years to come.”About StoragelyStoragely leads the storage industry with innovative solutions that enhance rental processes and tenant engagement. As a comprehensive provider, Storagely ensures increased rentals and improved tenant experiences through advanced technology and user-friendly platforms.About Self Storage ManagerSelf Storage Manager is a leading cloud-based Facility Management Software designed for both single and multi-facility operators. It offers products and services that include the Comprehensive Cloud-based Management Software with e-Signature/Digital Storage of leases; a fully integrated CRM module with integrations to various outbound communication interfaces; Online Reservation, Rental, and Payment interfaces; an Android-based Site Walkthrough and Work Order Management module; Business Intelligence and Analytics Interface; and more, with 24/7 Customer Support.About Storage StarWith 30 years of excellence in the self-storage industry, Storage Star offers clean, high-quality storage units with modern facilities. Their commitment to top-tier customer service and extensive reach in the U.S. market underscores their position as a leader in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.