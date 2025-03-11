Emelia Timpo, Ph.D. Receives National Recognition Through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®

2025 Independent Press Award Winner "Perseverance a Memoir: One Woman's Journey from Ghana to the United Nations" by Emelia Timpo, Ph.D. Author Emelia Timpo, Ph.D. 2025 Independent Press Award Winner

Such vivid descriptions that the reader is transported...Her struggles and triumphs, described with remarkable honesty and courage, provide insight to strong women rais[ing] strong, resilient women.” — Amazon reviewer

SUMMERVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognized "Perseverance a Memoir: One Woman's Journey from Ghana to the United Nations" by Emelia Timpo, Ph.D. as the winner in the African American Nonfiction category.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence."Perseverance a Memoir: One Woman's Journey from Ghana to the United Nations" by Emelia Timpo, Ph.D. is a story of a young child growing up in a meagre but loving environment surrounded by strong affirming women, most with limited education, in the Garden City of Kumasi, Ghana. It demonstrates the power of perseverance in the face of all odds and presents a refreshing new look on the importance of ensuring the mind’s freedom from external limitations and prejudices.Synopsis:In the Garden City of Kumasi, Ghana, a compelling story unfolds – a triumphant tale of a young child navigating life's twists and turns within a meager yet loving environment. Surrounded by strong and affirming women, many with limited education, the narrative becomes a testament to the extraordinary power of perseverance.Should we cling to our childhood dreams, guarding them against the trials of life? Or, in the face of myriad setbacks, should we summon the strength to break free from that which threatens to hold us back? These questions resonate at the heart of this inspiring journey.This is not just a story; it's a revelation of resilience and the unwavering spirit that propels one forward. Through challenges and setbacks, the protagonist emerges as a beacon of determination, challenging conventional norms and redefining the limits imposed by external forces. Amid adversity, this tale urges readers to embrace the importance of liberating the mind from external limitations and prejudices. It's a call to arms for those who dare to dream beyond societal expectations, demonstrating that true freedom comes from within.Embark on a transformative journey, where the echoes of Kumasi's Garden City form the backdrop to a narrative that goes beyond cultural borders. Join us in exploring the refreshing perspective that emerges when the human spirit, fueled by love and perseverance, defies the odds.In 2025, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD saw participation from journalists, well established authors, and small, medium and large publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Canada, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States.Winners were chosen from publishers such as Amplify Publishing Group, Black Rose Writing, Blackstone Publishing, BookBaby, Calumet Editions, Globe Pequot, Finishing Line Press, Gatekeepers Press, Hachette Go (Blanco of Grand Central Publishing), HarperCollins Leadership, Ideapress Publishing, IVP Kids, Koehler Books, Mad Cave Studios, North Dakota State University Press, Oceanview, Publishing Old Stone Press, Pegasus Books, Post Hill Press, Red T Kid's Media, Rowman & Littlefield, She Writes Press, University of California Press, and University of Georgia Press.“The 2025 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD awardees included the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. "There is no stopping independent publishing. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are excited to showcase this year's honorees to the world.”Dr. Emelia Timpo, Ph.D will be recognized, along with other award-winning authors from four different continents, at the Awards Dinner & Ceremony, https://www.independentpressaward.com/awardsdinner , held on May 2, 2025.About the AuthorHaving dedicated 17 years to leadership roles within the United Nations, including positions at UNAIDS and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Dr. Timpo has made a significant impact. Her focus on gender issues spans women's economic and political empowerment, capacity building of women's organizations, and the seamless integration of gender concerns in technical programming.Born and raised in Ghana, Dr. Timpo holds a Ph.D. in Botany and Plant Physiology from Rutgers University, a Master of Science in Agronomy from Cornell University, and a Post-Graduate professional certification in Non-Profit Institutions Management from New York University. Her journey began with a bachelor's degree in agricultural science from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi, Ghana. A former member of the President’s Council of Cornell Women, she has excelled in her academic and professional pursuits. To find out more more, please visit: https://www.emeliatimpo.com/ The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers; to see this year's list of IPA Distinguished Favorites, visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025winners The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.Join us for the Awards Dinner on May 3rd held during the BookCAMP event, May 2 - 4, 2025, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

