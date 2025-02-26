NYUAD Integrates Kipu Quantum’s PLANQK Platform to Advance Quantum Computing Research

The collaboration between NYUAD and PLANQK marks an important milestone in the evolution of quantum research in the Middle East” — Enrique Solano, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Kipu Quantum

KARLSRUHE, GERMANY, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), through its Center for Quantum and Topological Systems (CQTS), has taken a significant step in advancing quantum computing research by becoming the first institution in the Middle East to join Kipu’s Quantum Pioneer Program. Through this collaboration, NYUAD gains access to PLANQK, the leading platform designed to facilitate quantum research and development by providing seamless integration with quantum computing tools, hardware resources, and the latest services offered by Kipu Quantum based on novel application- and hardware-specific algorithms. The powerhouse behind this partnership is the QInnovision Consortium —a groundbreaking initiative by the Vernewell Group that proudly counts CQTS among its founding members.With over 600 users from approximately 200 organizations worldwide, PLANQK offers solutions to some of the most pressing challenges in quantum computing research. The platform enables researchers to:- Test code on both quantum and classical hardware from multiple providers- Integrate quantum development and execution within existing infrastructures- Share research findings effectively- Benchmark against existing quantum algorithms- Collaborate through shared access to quantum code, hardware tokens, research results, and execution environmentsStrengthening the UAE’s Quantum LeadershipAs the UAE accelerates its journey toward becoming a global leader in quantum computing, CQTS at NYUAD, together with the QInnovision Consortium, plays a pivotal role in cementing the nation’s position in the evolving quantum landscape. This initiative aligns with the UAE’s commitment to fostering cutting-edge research and advancing practical applications of quantum technologies. Starting in March, CQTS researchers at NYUAD will leverage PLANQK’s extensive quantum ecosystem to further their investigations and innovation in the field.Industry & Academic Leaders on the Partnership“The PLANQK platform provides easy access to Kipu’s quantum solutions in a SaaS model, combining classical and quantum computing hardware resources with Quantum DevOps capabilities. PLANQK is an ideal tool for projects of all kinds, from quantum software research and engineering to benchmarking and deployment,” stated David Niehaus, Head of Commercialization at PLANQK platform.“We are excited to integrate the PLANQK platform into our research at CQTS. This collaboration will empower our researchers with advanced tools and seamless access to quantum resources, accelerating our efforts to explore the frontiers of quantum science and technology," said Professor Hisham Sati, Founding Director of the Center for Quantum and Topological Systems (CQTS) at NYUAD. “By leveraging PLANQK, we aim to enhance our research capabilities and drive impactful contributions to the quantum computing ecosystem.”“The collaboration between NYUAD and PLANQK marks an important milestone in the evolution of quantum research in the Middle East. The region has shown immense interest in quantum computing, and this partnership reflects the growing momentum in academia and research. We look forward to welcoming more universities into the Kipu Quantum Pioneer Program, granting them frictionless access to quantum computing through our innovative SaaS solutions”, added Enrique Solano, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Kipu Quantum.The agreement was officially signed during the Quantum Innovation Summit, organized by Vernewell Group and led by Malak Trabelsi Loeb. The event aims to explore quantum's role in transforming sectors such as cybersecurity, healthcare, finance, and energy. This partnership and the Quantum Innovation Summit collectively underscore the UAE's commitment to becoming a key player in the global quantum computing landscape.About Kipu QuantumKipu Quantum is a German company developing hardware- and application-specific quantum computing solutions for a wide range of industries. Founded in 2021, Kipu Quantum’s approach has the potential to solve industry-relevant problems in the order of 100-1,000 physical qubits due to novel algorithmic compression methods. Kipu’s technology is compatible with all leading quantum hardware technologies. The company is currently testing its technology with customers in the pharmaceutical, chemical, logistics, artificial intelligence, and finance industries. In July 2024, Kipu Quantum announced a strategic acquisition of PLANQK, a leading quantum computing platform. This acquisition is drastically accelerating the commercialization of Kipu’s application- and hardware-specific algorithms, enabling frictionless access for organizations to integrate quantum solutions into their existing processes.About Vernewell GroupVernewell Group Inc. oversees a portfolio of subsidiaries in key sectors such as space, deep tech, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. The corporate strategy focuses on robust risk management and proactive growth initiatives, creating a diversified and synergistic ecosystem of companies and partnerships across the Middle East and North Africa. As the driving force behind the QInnovision Consortium, Vernewell Group leads the Quantum Technology Adoption Program (QTAP), which aims to accelerate the integration of quantum solutions across critical industries. Vernewell Group is committed to ensuring its subsidiaries excel in their respective fields while contributing to the broader advancement of technologyAbout NYU Abu DhabiNYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. Times Higher Education ranks NYU among the top 30 universities in the world, making NYU Abu Dhabi the highest-ranked university in the UAE and MENA region. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective undergraduate curriculum across the disciplines with a world center for advanced research and scholarship. The university enables its students in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities, and arts to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world and advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from over 120 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU’s campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.

